RCPL ready to help with Census county

LUMBERTON — The future of Lumberton is in good hands if the Technology Club at Lumberton Junior High School has anything to do with it.

The group of aspiring engineers was recognized recently at the North Carolina Regional Future City competition for their plan for water conservation in the future. With the help of advisor Phyllis King, the class brought home a $150 check and the Most Innovative Water Re-Use Concept award. The regional competition was at N.C. State University’s McKimmon Center.

“The opportunity to provide them with this STEM opportunity is the reward,” King said.

The award-winning team consisted of students Jackson Byrd, James Ellison, Derrick Tew, Henery Green, Majid Azzam, Messiah Dunlap, Jamya Simmons, Miracle Gonzales, Dennis Herring and Celessia Chavis.

Although each team member was tasked with a different responsibility, the students prided themselves on their seamless teamwork.

“There was a lot of teamwork we had to have,” Simmons said. “At first, we thought it was going to be really hard but it was actually easy once we got to know each other.”

“If one liked it, then we all liked it,” Gonzales said. “We all had our opinions but we worked it out and figured out what we needed to do.”

The Future City Competition is a project-based learning experience in which students in grades six, seven and eight imagine, research, design and build cities of the future. Keeping the engineering design process and project management front and center, students are asked to address an authentic, real-world question: “How can we make the world a better place?” The Lumberton Junior team is the only school in the Public Schools of Robeson County to compete.

“The reason I encourage them to compete is because there’s not a lot of other public schools,” King said. “It’s mostly private or charter schools.”

During the Future City Competition, students work as a team to complete five deliverables. They design a virtual city using SimCity software. They research a citywide issue and write an essay describing their findings and innovative solutions. Teams complete a project plan to help keep their project on track. They also build a tabletop scale model of their city using recycled materials and create a short presentation about their city.

This year’s theme was “Clean Water: Tap Into Tomorrow.” Students were tasked with selecting a threat to the drinking water supply for their city based on its climate, geography or issues specific to that city, such as rapidly growing or shrinking population, industrial base or another factor.

“Here they were presented a problem and they had to come up with the answers,” King said. “I think that was the encouraging thing.”

With the guidance of King and mentor David Causey, a Charlotte-based engineer based who traveled numerous times to assist the class, the students chose industry pollution, such as coal ash, as its focus, a topic that hits close to home, King said.

“The project objective was about getting clean tap water to your citizens,” King said. “We pursued different problems.”

The team chose to locate its city, called “Hydroville,” off the Catawba River in North Carolina.

The club’s award-winning concept was the usage of technology to clean the water. That is what set the team apart, Ellison said.

“Majority of the other competitors didn’t think about how they could use their technology to better help the water,” Ellison said. “Micro-robots would be a better way to get to the water instead of breaking out the pipes. That would be an extremely better way than wasting taxpayers’ money.”

In Hydroville, microscopic robots are constructed and placed in the water system and are intelligent enough to detect inconsistencies in the water, Green said.

“They take chemical reads and make sure there’s nothing in the water,” he said.

“If there’s something wrong with the water they send an alert to our scientists and the scientists will send out messages to all of the citizens,” Chavis said.

The city of Hydroville can endure hurricanes, Green said. The rain water is harvested and kept underground and solar power saves energy to offset power outages and contaminated water caused by floods, problems Lumberton experienced due to hurricanes Matthew and Florence, Green said.

“We store our power and we have backup water,” he said. “We have it stored away just in case we need it during emergencies.”

The energy is all sustainable, Chavis said.

The structure requirement of their buildings is also different.

“We have buildings on high foundations so if a flood were to happen, it wouldn’t flood our buildings,” Herring said.

The transportation system is also carefully constructed.

“We use magnetic guideways, and the transportation that we use sits up in the air and uses poles that have solar power energy to power backup generators,” Gonzales said.

The class used the SimCity, a city-building video game, to help with their city model, mostly made from recycled materials.

“We basically used a bunch of leftover Christmas decorations,” Ellison said.

The class would take buildings or different portions of the city home and then put the pieces together to make up Hydroville. The backdrop to the city was painted by a young artist at the school.

“In our model we have zoning areas — purple is Industrial, yellow is Commercial and green is Residential and the blue is our river,” Chavis said.

The project took nearly six months to complete, with students working twice a week and sometimes on Saturdays, King said.

“It’s a semester’s work for our children,” she said.

The students all agreed that working on the project has played a role in what they will do as adults.

Gonzales played a chemical engineer in the project and said it helped determine her future career.

“I studied what a chemical engineer does and I thought, ‘this is actually pretty cool,’” she said.

“I placed the trees and designed the building and I think I would want to do that when I get older,” Chavis said.

For the next competition, the class wants to focus on having a stronger presentation and a more dynamic city model. The team members said they could be more detailed and emote more when they deliver the presentation in the future.

“We could have a better story and more detail,” Ellison said.

King said the team did well despite being green.

“This is the first time I’ve had a group this young and I think they handled it very well and I’m looking forward to next year,” King said.

The Lumberton Junior High School Technology Club recently won the Most Innovative Water Re-Use Concept award, which came with a $150 prize, at the Future City competition, which took place in N.C. State University's McKimmon Center. The team included students Jackson Byrd, James Ellison, Derrick Tew, Henery Green, Majid Azzam, Messiah Dunlap, Jamya Simmons, Miracle Gonzales, Dennis Herring and Celessia Chavis. Lumberton Junior High School Technology Club students discuss Hydroville, the future city they designed, located off the Catawba River in North Carolina. The class recently won the Most Innovative Water Re-Use Concept at the Future City competition held at N.C. State University. The Lumberton Junior High School Technology Club designed the city of Hydroville to compete in the Future City competition held at N.C. State University. The model shown is made of recycled materials.

Lumberton Junior High School team’s concept wins at Future City competition

Tomeka Sinclair Staff writer