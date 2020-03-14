RCPL ready to help with Census county

By: Lauren Piszczor - Contributing columnist
The library is getting ready for the 2020 Census count. Are you?

April 1 is Census Day and all Robeson County Public Library locations will be response locations during the count. From Monday to March 31, we will have designated patron computers for easy access to the online form. We will also host help days at each of our locations during this time for patrons who need assistance with the technical aspects of the form. Check our website or stop in to any of our libraries to learn when those help days will take place at your local library.

Our staff is excited to represent the library on April 2 for United Way’s second Lip Sync Battle at the Carolina Civic Center in downtown Lumberton. The fundraiser will raise money for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, an early literacy program for children. By signing up for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, any child under the age of 5 will receive a free book each month. We have been practicing our dance moves and polishing our lip-syncing skills so please vote for us. Purchasing a ticket to the event and voting can be done on the United Way’s website at unitedwayrobeson.org. If you are interested in signing your child up for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, stop by the library and pick up an application.

We have been gearing up for the Summer Reading program, which will run June 15 through Aug. 7. The theme this year is “Imagine Your Story.” The Summer Reading Kickoff will be Saturday, June 20, from noon to 2 p.m. in the Osterneck Auditorium. We will have summer reading registration, a fairy house garden craft and Kona Ice will be here from noon to 1 p.m. The Youth Services Department has planned some exciting special guest programs. The popular Birds of Prey program will be returning for two shows on June 17 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. A reservation is required for both showings. Big Bang Boom will also be returning to rock out on June 26 at 11 a.m. We will have two new programs this summer. Snakes Alive! will be joining us on July 14 at 11 a.m. A reservation is required for this program ahead of time. The Lumber River State Park will present a program called “Skins and Skulls” on July 16 at 2 p.m. All of these programs will take place in the Osterneck Auditorium. Reservations are required for groups of 10 or more for Big Bang Boom and Skins and Skulls. You can make your reservations by calling the Youth Services Department at 910-738-4859, Ext. 310.

Don’t have time to get to the library? We still have you covered. Download the Libby App for access to our digital collection. Log in using your library card and browse books, audiobooks and magazines. Borrow right away or place a hold. It’s the library at your fingertips.

Stay up to date on everything happening at the library through our website and social media platforms. We hope you will join us this summer for all the awesome programs planned and as always we look forward to seeing you in the library soon.

Lauren Piszczor

Contributing columnist

Lauren Piszczor is an adult services librarian for the Robeson County Public Library.

