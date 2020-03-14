Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. celebrating 100 years of fellowship, service

By: Staff report
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. recently kicked off its Centennial Celebration in Washington, D.C. Shown is Lambda Eta Zeta, the Lumberton chapter, which has been active in providing programs and services to Robeson County for 39 years.

LUMBERTON — This year marks the 100th year of service for Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.

To commemorate the milestone, the African American women’s service organization, one of the country’s largest, recently kicked off its Centennial Celebration in Washington, D.C., where the sorority is headquartered.

The sorority was founded on the campus of Howard University on Jan. 16, 1920, and will continue its celebration there in June 2020. Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. has a diverse membership of more than 125,000 college-educated women and more than 855 chapters in North America, Europe, Asia, the Caribbean, Africa and the Middle East. Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. was the first sorority to establish chapters in Africa.

The sorority was founded by five women on the principles of scholarship, service, sisterhood and finer womanhood. Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. is well-known for its support of many national programs, to include the March of Dimes and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and initiatives that support cancer awareness, elder care and women veterans.

Lambda Eta Zeta, the Lumberton chapter, has been active in providing programs and services in Robeson County for 39 years. The chapter currently consists of 47 graduate members and sponsors the undergraduate Pi Lambda Chapter at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, the Zeta Amicae Lumberton auxiliary and several Zeta youth affiliates.

Lambda Eta Zeta Chapter has sponsored highway cleanup on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive for more than 28 years; has provided tens of thousands of dollars in scholarships to high school students over the past 39 years; provides school supplies and personal support services to Knuckles Elementary School, its adopted school; supports the elderly, women veterans, and cancer patients; and participates in fundraisers that support the March of Dimes, Relay for Life and the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

To help encourage and elevate the community, Lambda Eta Zeta Chapter recently sponsored the African Children’s Choir, which featured 19 children from Uganda. They brought songs, stories and dance to usher in the local Centennial Celebration.

The chapter’s president, Sharon Scott, said she is “so proud to lead such talented, hard-working and good-hearted women. The women of Lambda Eta Zeta Chapter will continue to bring culture, service, sisterhood, resilience and faith to our community.”

