Art events, shows, fundraisers fall victim to COVID-19’s touch

LUMBERTON — Local theaters and event organizers are heeding official notices prohibiting gatherings of 10 or more people to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Theaters like the Carolina Civic Center and the Givens Performing Arts Center at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke have made the most changes locally, pushing back events to the end of summer and even as late as the fall.

The “My Time To Shine” talent competition is one of the biggest events held at the Carolina Civic Center. The show, which typically sells out each year, pits local talents against each other for the chance to win a $1,000 prize. This year’s event has been postponed from Saturday until May 9.

In a statement, the theater wrote that the decision was made “following the recommendations from (Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention) CDC and the mandate from the governor.”

Organizers of the “Legendary Ladies of Soul,” with singer Diane McIntosh, have moved its March 28 show to Aug. 22 at 7 p.m. This is a special event and not part of the theater’s Mainstage Series. Tickets can be purchased only online through the performer at https://bpt.me/4503995.

Richard Sceiford, Civic Center Foundation director, said the theater has yet to confirm a new date for the “Tracing the Hairston” documentary film test. The test was originally scheduled for Thursday.

The United Way of Robeson County postponed its Lip Sync Battle fundraiser, which was scheduled to be held at the theater on April 2. A new date has not yet been confirmed.

The Mainstage Series Chamber Souls concert, with Shuana Tucker, has been postponed from April 17 to June 25.

Current tickets will be valid on the new date, and patrons will not need an updated ticket. For more information, call the Civic Center at 910-738-4339. The theater also will offer updates on its website, carolinaciviccenter.org.

Jame Bass, executive director of the Givens Performing Arts Center, is taking direction from UNCP administration in crafting the theater’s schedule. All events have been either cancelled or postponed for the month of March.

“We expect UNCP administration to provide further guidance for April very soon,” Bass said.

That information will be announced on GPAC’s Facebook page.

The Speakers Series event that was scheduled for Thursday has been postponed until September. Next in line to speak was Joy Harjo, chancellor of the Academy of American Poets who lives in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and is a member of the Mvskoke/Creek Nation. She is an author of several books of poetry, including “An American Sunrise,” which is forthcoming from W. W. Norton & Company in 2019, and “Conflict Resolution for Holy Beings.”

Events sponsored by the Robeson County Arts Council have have been postponed until further notice. Arts on Elm, the street festival at which local art vendors display handmade jewelry, candles, soaps and pottery, has been postponed until further notice. This year’s event was scheduled for April 25. The new date has not been announced.

The Art Council also will provide new dates for the Make and Take Art workshops and the River Voices concert series on its website www.robesoncountyartscouncil.com or on its Facebook page.

Tomeka Sinclair Features editor

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.

