Early College High School team walks away from robotics meet with prestigious award

March 20, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0
By: Staff report
Robeson County Early College High School’s robotics team, the RobCoBots, placed 12th overall at the district’s FIRST Robotics Competition, which took place at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.
FIRST Robotics Competition Team 6729, the RobCoBots, won the Engineering Inspiration Award at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke district event. This is the second highest award teams can receive.

PEMBROKE — The RobCoBots received the Engineering Inspiration Award during the For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology, or FIRST, Robotics competition.

The competition took place recently at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

Winning the award qualified the Robeson County Early College High School team to compete for the Engineering Inspiration Award at the FIRST North Carolina State Championship at Campbell University on April 4 and 5.

Five teams from across the state will compete for this award and two winners will be declared. These two teams will then be invited to compete at the FIRST International Championship in Houston, and their registration fee will be paid by NASA.

The Engineering Inspiration Award is the second most prestigious award given during the competition at UNCP. It celebrates outstanding success in advancing respect and appreciation for engineering within a team’s school or organization and within the community.

The robotics students made themselves known on other Public Schools of Robeson County campuses by introducing engineering to elementary and middle school students through presentations, career days and summer camps.

At the UNCP competition, the RobCoBots competed against 26 teams from across North Carolina, Georgia and Maryland. The RobCoBots was the only team representing Robeson County.

During the event, each robotics team competed in 12 qualification matches to determine the team’s ranking. It was during these matches that the RobCoBots ranked as high as fourth place. At the end of the qualification matches, individual teams became part of an alliance of three in order to win the competition, and those alliances were ranked. With a loss to a second-ranked alliance in a tiebreaker match, RobCoBots placed 12th overall.

Robeson County Early College High School's robotics team, the RobCoBots, placed 12th overall at the district's FIRST Robotics Competition, which took place at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

FIRST Robotics Competition Team 6729, the RobCoBots, won the Engineering Inspiration Award at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke district event. This is the second highest award teams can receive.

