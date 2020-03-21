What’s happening

•April 6
Parent committee: The Indian Education Program’s Parent Committee will hold a Title VI Indian Education Public Hearing at 6 p.m. The regular Parent Committee meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. and the Executive Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Each meeting will take place at the Indian Education Resource Center, located at 818 W. Third St. in Pembroke.
•May 9
Talent show: The “My Time to Shine” talent show will be held at the Carolina Civic Center at 7 p.m. For tickets, call 910-738-4339.
•May 30
Locklear reunion: The Josh and Adline Locklear family reunion will be held at noon in the Preston Gospel Chapel fellowship hall, located on Preston Road in Maxton. Guests are asked to bring a covered dish. For more information, call Gertrude Smith at 910-633-3709.
•June 13
Littlefield reunions: A reunion for members of the Littlefield classes of 1979, 1980 and 1981 will be held in the Littlefield Middle School gym at 6 p.m. Members from any of the graduating classes are to send the $25 per-person fee to their designated class representative from now through May 20. The class representatives are: Class of 1979, Ricky Phillips, 53 TP Road, Lumberton, N.C., 28358; Class of 1980, Brian Duckworth, 980 Long Branch Road, Lumberton, N.C., 28358; and Class of 1981, Terry Kinlaw, 4689 Singletary Church Road, Lumberton, N.C., 28358.
•Aug. 22
Soul concert: Diane McIntosh and her band will perform her tribute to “The Legendary Ladies of Soul” at 7 p.m. at the Carolina Civic Center. This is a special rental event and not part of the theater’s Mainstage Series. Tickets can only be purchased online through the performer at https://bpt.me/4503995.
Ongoing
Community Watch: The East Lumberton Community Watch meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the East Lumberton Community Resource Center, located at 1608 E. Fifth St. For information, call Councilwomen Karen Higley at 910-740-3406. Godwin Heights Community Watch meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Godwin Heights Park.
Taxidermy class: David Monroe, of the N.C. Wildlife Commission, will be offering a free taxidermy and wildlife management class, by appointment, at 601 Main St. in Tar Heel for students in grades seven through 12. For more information, call 910-585-1739.