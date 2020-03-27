Lumberton man conducts hydrostatic test aboard USS John C. Stennis

In the theater, we have an expression called “going black” or “going dark” that means that nothing is happening on the stage. The lights have been dimmed until the next performance. And today, I find myself literally and figuratively “in the dark.”

Since last week I’ve gotten used to hearing the words “it will get worse before it gets better.” I’ve seen temporary shut-downs, I can remember working from home once because of higher gas prices during a recession. I’ve even lived through losing my home twice during two catastrophic hurricanes while life around me was shut down. But the events I’ve seen this week are unprecedented. I can only describe it as being “really weird.”

Just a few weeks ago, this thing many of us had never heard of — the coronavirus or COVID-19 — finally reared its ugly head in America. It’s now come home to roost in our North Carolina back yard. For the past few days I’ve listened to news reports, and each day more reported cases in North Carolina. Schools are shutting down, businesses are closing temporarily, restaurants are closed except for drive thru and take out. At the Givens Performing Arts Center, we’ve canceled events because Gov. Roy Cooper has limited the number of people who can congregate in a given area. The Centers for Disease Control has recommended no more than 50 people meet, and our president has even suggested as a way to flatten the growth curve of the disease more aggressively, that no more than 10 people meet at once.

Live Nation, the country’s largest concert promotor, has suspended all tours. Movie theaters have limited the number of seats they’ll fill for a show, and in some cases they’ve closed altogether. Major sporting events like the NCAA and ACC tournaments have been canceled. Disney parks are closed. My friends in the entertainment industry — musicians, magicians, actors and performers of all kinds — have no work. Events are being rescheduled or just outright canceled.

I fear that even when the coronavirus peaks in the United States (and it’s debatable when that could be) there will still be fear and post-traumatic stress disorder from those too gun shy to venture out.

I say all of this is because the scariest part of it all is the uncertainty that comes with it. In addition to lost lives and sick people, the economic impact of the coronavirus is going to be unparalleled. Performers who depend on steady jobs will lose income, entertainment and sports venues will lose revenue and the compounded effect will show in months to come when cash isn’t moving as freely as it once did. The government is considering stimulus packages that may include sending money directly to American homes. These are times we’ve never seen.

Despite this, there are some takeaways. It may truly get worse before it gets better, but things will inevitably get better. I hope that our self-quarantines will leave us with cabin fever and a desire to get out and do more. The other thing that I hope we will gain from this is an attitude of gratefulness. It probably could get worse. We have a lot to be thankful for.

Things will get better. As a nation we’ve been through tough times before, and it surely won’t be the last time. In a country with so much opportunity and freedom, I hope that we use this time to imagine what life would be like without all of the good things we have. Perhaps social distancing now will be bring us together stronger and more unified when this is over, and maybe we will come to realize that nothing is guaranteed. We can lose it all over night. Not being able to enjoy social activities will make us even more thankful that opportunities exist for us to be with family and friends. When we return to the theater, to the concert hall and the baseball stadium, we will appreciate these things more.

Make no mistake, what we are experiencing is bad. But our nation has bounced back before, and we will do it again. And when we do, let’s not forget what this experience has taught us, and let’s do more to appreciate and protect our opportunities for sporting events, for theater and cultural events. When we are able, let’s do more to support artists and entertainers who bring us joy and inspiration. They’ll need it.

Earlier I mentioned that in the theater we call it “going black” when we shut down the lights. But I should also remind you that when we do, we often put out a stand with a single, burning lightbulb that we call the “ghost light.” It’s hardly enough illumination to brighten the entire stage, but enough to keep the casual stagehand from tripping and hurting himself. There is a ghost light on our dim stage, and it’s a light of hope, a reminder that we will be back. All of us.

Bass https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_James-Bass_120171113101053828_ne20181015171414643.jpg Bass

James Bass Contributing columnist