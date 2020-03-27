Lumberton man conducts hydrostatic test aboard USS John C. Stennis

March 27, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0
U.S. Navy Electronics Technician Seaman Walton Muller, of Lumberton, conducts a hydrostatic test on a fire hose from the fantail aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis in Norfolk, Virginia. The John C. Stennis is partnering with Newport News Shipbuilding to complete a Refueling Complex Overhaul on schedule with a trained, resilient and cohesive crew.

