Recreation Department contest gives kids a chance to win mom a prize

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Recreation Department is offering children the chance to win their moms a rose bush for Mother’s Day.

The department will be sponsoring a Mother’s Day Poetry and Coloring/Drawing contest for children ages 5 through 8, where each of three winners will receive a participation certificate, ribbon and yellow rose bush for his or her mother.

The contest will be split into three age groups and three categories. Ages 5 through 6 are to enter coloring pages, ages 7 and 8 can submit drawings and ages 9-10 are to enter poems.

Entries should be mailed to Courtney Rogerson, the city’s Special Events coordinator, at 1100 N. Cedar St., Lumberton, N.C. 28358. Entries should include the child’s name, age, mother’s name and contact number.

The deadline is May 4 and the winner will be announced on May 8.

All participant entries will be displayed throughout May on the Lumberton Recreation Department’s Facebook page.

