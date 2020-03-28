Library patrons can use online resources while RCPL closed

These are strange and trying times. I hope that everyone is well and staying safe during this pandemic. We are all having to adjust our ways of life to keep COVID-19 at bay in our community. Everyone’s situation is unique and I cannot imagine the stress and worry that many are feeling right now. In times of stress, I always think back to a library patron telling me “This too shall pass.”
That was back when I was working in a library in another county and feeling the weight of working on my master’s in Library Science. That is a cakewalk compared with now. Thank you doesn’t begin to cover the gratitude I feel for all the professions on the front lines right now.
We made the difficult decision to temporarily close the public library system to keep our staff and community safe. Social distancing, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is not practical in our workplace. We also cannot guarantee that circulating library materials throughout our community wouldn’t put people at risk at the moment. We would all rather be at our libraries helping our patrons, but the best thing we can do right now is stay home. Libraries across the country are closed down because of COVID-19. We will all be relieved when we can get back to normal.
Until things are better, I encourage you to use our digital libraries and NCLIVE. Links to e-INC, NCKids Digital Library, and NCLIVE are all available on our website at www.robesoncountylibrary.org. Follow us on Facebook. That is the quickest platform for us to update the community. We have several staff members contributing information and sharing resources. We’re reading stories and posting them as well!
If you’ve lost your library card, your registration is expired, or you need a temporary digital access card, I can help with that! Email me at [email protected] with your first and last name, address and phone number. You’ll have to verify additional information over the phone. I will check for your emails each time I come into the office and try to resolve account issues as quickly as possible.
If you have library materials at home, please keep them until we reopen. Our book drops are closed. If you have materials that were checked out just before we closed down, please know that we are working on a solution to automatically renew items so that they do not become overdue and impact your access to the digital libraries. It will take some time to see if the new settings are working properly. If you are locked out of Libby or our digital libraries, please email me with the same information above and I will check out your account.
Please stay safe. In the words of our Youth Services specialist, Sherry Oxendine, “Sprinkle kindness like confetti!”
Katie Fountain is the director of the Robeson County Public Library.