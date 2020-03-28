Fairmont teen says his act of heroism was him trying to be a ‘better citizen’

Niquay Byrd, center, was recognized recently by Fairmont Mayor Charles Townsend, right, and Star of Bethlehem Church pastor the Rev. Samuel Shropshire for saving Ernest Page from his burning home in February. Byrd is a senior at Fairmont High School. Niquay Byrd, center, was recognized recently by Fairmont Mayor Charles Townsend, right, and Star of Bethlehem Church pastor the Rev. Samuel Shropshire for saving Ernest Page from his burning home in February. Byrd is a senior at Fairmont High School.

FAIRMONT — Niquay Byrd just happened to be at the right place at the right time on Feb. 28.

That place was on McKoy Street at about 5 p.m. when the 18-year-old pulled his neighbor Ernest Page out of his burning home.

“I remember that date because it was my birthday just that Monday, and I was about to go to the beach,” Byrd said.

Although Byrd lives just one street over from Page on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, he had never met the man before that day.

“I’ve never talked to him, never spoke to him,” he said.

That did not stop him from helping someone in need.

Byrd was waking to his aunt and cousin’s house, who live nearby, when he heard the commotion coming from Page’s home. Byrd said he saw the fire and a man who lived in the home with Page begging his brother and cousin to pull Page out.

“He asked, ‘Could you please just pull him out?’” Byrd said. “I didn’t want my little brother and them going in there so I just did it.”

There wasn’t much fire, but there was plenty of smoke billowing out of the home.

“It was black, straight black smoke. You could just see right there at the door,” Byrd said. “I wasn’t really scared though.”

Byrd tied his jacket over his face to protect himself from smoke inhalation. His goal was to “just go and get back out” as soon as possible. Luckily, Page was near the door.

“All I could see was him,” Byrd said. “I could see a little fire at the back of the house.”

Even if Page was deep in the home, he still would have run in to save him, Byrd said.

He adopted that mindset while being involved in the Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps for four years at Fairmont High School. It was through the program, that he learned the values of being a good citizen.

“In JROTC, they don’t train you for the military,” Byrd said. “They teach you how to be a better citizen. That’s where I learned it from.”

He was trying to be a better citizen when he ran into Page’s home.

“That’s just how I am,” Byrd said.

Town leaders quickly learned of Byrd’s act and honored him with a certificate during the March 17 Fairmont Board of Commissioners meeting. He was met with a standing ovation and called a “hero” by Mayor Charles Townsend.

“Tonight, we come to recognize Niquay Byrd as a hero,” Townsend said at the meeting.

It was the second time Townsend had called attention to Byrd’s heroic act, the first time being at Star of Bethlehem, the church that Byrd attends. The church is located just a few doors down from the incident on McKoy Street.

The Rev. Samuel Shropshire felt it was important to get the word out about Byrd and made sure Townsend knew about the act of heroism. The pastor said it felt good to hear something positive for a change about the community’s youth and he wanted that known.

“I get calls when they have done something bad, but I don’t usually get calls when they do something good,” Shropshire said. “He’s being called ‘superman.’ He put his life on the line.”

Shropshire has known Byrd since he was in middle school.

“That’s the way he has always been,” Shropshire said. “It’s his heart for people.”

Shropshire said he was amazed but not shocked by Byrd not hesitating to lend a hand.

“It was just a brave act,” he said. “He didn’t hesitate when most adults would have.”

Page is being treated at the University of North Carolina Medical Center in Chapel Hill. Shropshire has been to visit Page and told him the story of what Byrd did. Page responded with a “smile and a thumbs up,” the pastor said.

“He’s showing great improvement but there’s still a long road ahead,” Shropshire said.

The growing attention has only strengthened Byrd’s commitment to doing good.

“I feel good about myself,” Byrd said.

The teen hopes to help many more in the future. He plans to join the Army after he graduates.

“I just want to travel,” Byrd said.

Tomeka Sinclair Features editor

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.

