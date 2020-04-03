Fairmont native Jacobs get honor while serving on USS Blue Ridge

April 3, 2020
By: Staff report
Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Jasmine Jacobs, a Fairmont native, inspects the inside of a fan room aboard USS Blue Ridge (LCC-19). Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and, as Seventh Fleet command ship, actively works to foster relationships with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region.
Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Jasmine Jacobs, from Fairmont, reads an overboard discharge gauge aboard USS Blue Ridge (LCC-19). Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and, as Seventh Fleet command ship, actively works to foster relationships with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

PHILIPPINE SEA — Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Jasmine Jacobs recently was honored as the USS Blue Ridge’s Sailor of the Week.

Jacobs, a Fairmont native, joined the Navy two years ago and has been assigned to Blue Ridge for a year and six months maintaining the cleanliness and preservation of all Second Division’s equipment and spaces, while also ordering all the tools, parts and equipment.

“For me, serving in the U.S. Navy is a choice for those who decided to step forward for their country,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs, who joined the Navy to become a better person and get an education also said she wanted to “be able to explore the world and meet different cultures.”

Jacobs is always ready to help boost morale and is a motivated and an energetic team player. In the past weeks she has gone above and beyond to assist her shipmates with tasks, to include completing more than 15 jobs on the Current Ship’s Maintenance Project and more than 50 man-hours of maintenance while leading nine seamen.

When asked, what have she learned from serving in the Navy, she said, “I learned that every day is a different day.”

Since departing her forward-deployed home port in Yokosuka, Japan, in January, Blue Ridge has supported engagements with allies and partners through port visits at Okinawa, Busan; Republic of Korea; and Laem Chabang, Thailand.

As the 7th Fleet flagship for Vice Adm. Bill Merz, the USS Blue Ridge is crucial in demonstrating commitment to regional partners and fostering relationships. Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and, as 7th Fleet command ship, actively works to foster relationships with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

