‘South’s favorite shrub’ fades as fewer people know how to care for azaleas

LUMBERTON — Southern Living magazine calls them “the South’s favorite shrub,” and the Farmer’s Almanac calls them the “royalty of the garden.”
Robeson County yards are ablaze with azaleas this time of the year, but these dramatic blooms may be fading as fashion and fortune alter the landscape. If less visible in area yards, local garden centers, such as at Lowe’s, continue to offer a good variety.
The residual knowledge of the care and feeding of azaleas, and other flowering shrubs, is fading with generations. Companies that mow and blow yard and municipalities lack the manpower and knowledge to care for azaleas. As older homes, flush with mature flowering bushes, such as camellias, quince, forsythias, gardenias and crape myrtles, get new owners, these plants can become neglected.
Mac Johnson, horticulturist for the N.C. Cooperative Extension – Robeson County Center, is a wealth of knowledge about landscaping plants, and he is a big fan of azaleas.
“This is the time of year to talk about azaleas,” Johnson said recently. He pointed to one authoritative resource.
N.C. State University’s “Plant Toolbox” is a good place for horticultural advice on nearly 4,000 plants found in North Carolina, Johnson said.
Robeson County’s resident horticulturist offered advice for caring for mature azaleas and planting new ones.
First and foremost, if azaleas are to be pruned, it must be done almost immediately after they finish blooming. If they are pruned later, next year’s blooms are being removed.
“The rule is that if a plant blooms before Mother’s Day, prune it in the spring, and if it blooms after Mother’s Day, prune it in the winter,” Johnson said. “The flower buds form on old wood.”
Second and also critically important, prune azaleas to a natural shape, an “open, airy and layered look,” Johnson said. “They are not topiaries.”
And, never prune more than a third of shrubs, and not pruning them at all is best, he said. Planted in the right place with ample space, trimming should be minimal.
“I always advise following the three Ds,” Johnson said. “Prune for disease, direction and damage.”
Although new varieties of azaleas continue to be produced, including one called Encore that blooms three times in a season, there are two basic types: the large Formosa and the smaller hybrids.
“We have the Encore and it’s very popular,” said Labreassa Musselwhite, who works in Lowe’s Garden Center. “We carry azaleas from three vendors: Proven Winners, Monrovia and Southern Living.”
Lowe’s business has slowed slightly in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, but Musselwhite said spending more time at home is a good time to work in the yard and, maybe, plant an azalea.
For azaleas, semi-shade works best when planted in acidic (5 – 5.5 PH), well-drained soil. Planting azaleas under pine trees is a good combination because the trees provide dappled shade and pine needles provide acidity.
Azaleas may be planted through early spring. Late spring and summer are problematic because of heat. Deer are also a problem for azaleas.
Although there is an azalea that is native to the Southeastern United States, azaleas that are common in local landscapes originated in Asia. The first Asian azalea was believed to have been planted about 1830 in Charleston, South Carolina, on the Drayton plantation.
They are used as foundation plantings and as borders and groupings. Several Southern municipalities are known as “azalea” cities, and Wilmington hosts an annual Azalea Festival.
The azalea is a treasure worth keeping or adding to local yards. With a little care and understanding, they will provide spring color for a generation or more.
Scott Bigelow can be reached at [email protected]