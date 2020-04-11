Robeson County Arts Council accepting subgrant applications

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Arts Council is accepting applications for subgrants from local nonprofit organizations for community arts projects.

Projects must be implemented between July 1 and June 30, 2021. Organizations must be 501C3 and in operation for at least three years. Project amounts must include one-to-one matching funds to the council’s subgrant dollars.

Applications and technical assistance can be obtained until May 15 by contacting the Council by email at [email protected] or by phone at 910-847-2787. The deadline for the council to receive grant applications is May 29.

Funding for community arts projects is provided by a grant from the North Carolina Arts Council under the Grassroots Arts Program. The North Carolina Arts Council is a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

