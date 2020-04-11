What’s happening

April 11, 2020 robesonian Features 0

•May 2

Princess pageant: The Princess of Southeastern Carolina will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Carolina Civic Center.

•May 7

Alive After: The Entertainers will kick off The Alive After 5 concert series at 7 p.m. at the Lumberton Downtown Plaza.

•May 9

Talent show: The “My Time To Shine” talent competition will take place at 7 p.m. at the Carolina Civic Center.

•May 30

Locklear reunion: The Josh and Adline Locklear family reunion will be held at noon in the Preston Gospel Chapel fellowship hall, located on Preston Road in Maxton. Guests are asked to bring a covered dish. For more information, call Gertrude Smith at 910-633-3709.

•June 13

Littlefield reunions: A reunion for members of the Littlefield classes of 1979, 1980 and 1981 will be held in the Littlefield Middle School gym at 6 p.m. Members from any of the graduating classes are to send the $25 per-person fee to their designated class representative from now through May 20. The class representatives are: Class of 1979, Ricky Phillips, 53 TP Road, Lumberton, N.C., 28358; Class of 1980, Brian Duckworth, 980 Long Branch Road, Lumberton, N.C., 28358; and Class of 1981, Terry Kinlaw, 4689 Singletary Church Road, Lumberton, N.C., 28358.

Ongoing

Community Watch: The East Lumberton Community Watch meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the East Lumberton Community Resource Center, located at 1608 E. Fifth St. For information, call Councilwomen Karen Higley at 910-740-3406. Godwin Heights Community Watch meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Godwin Heights Park. chief executive officer of the Dallas Maverick

Taxidermy class: David Monroe, of the N.C. Wildlife Commission, will be offering a free taxidermy and wildlife management class, by appointment, at 601 Main St. in Tar Heel for students in grades seven through 12. For more information, call 910-585-1739.