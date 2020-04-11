Days of COVID-19 isolation a good time to try Libby app

PEMBROKE — A student artist at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke is hoping her mural shines a positive light on the community that raised her.

“My vision when I started was to paint something positive in this town because I have heard so much negativity growing up,” said 20-year-old Emmaline Hardin Mansfield. “I wanted to bring something to Pembroke that we’ve never had before and give these people something positive to look at.”

On March 26, the senior Art major began working on the roughly 12- by 10-foot mural displayed on the side of Pembroke Pawn on Third Street. Mansfield donated the mural as part of her Esther G. Maynor Honors College senior project, which is a graduation requirement for UNCP students who go through the program.

“It was the perfect honors college project for me as an artist,” Mansfield said.

Mansfield first thought to make her senior project a gallery display of her work. But she soon realized she wanted her art to be seen by members of the Pembroke community and anyone who drives by.

When heading east on NC 711, which is Third street in the town, motorists would not see the mural unless they glanced in the rearview mirror. Heading west, there’s a perfect view.

“I realized, why not try to just paint a mural in the middle of town so everyone can actually see it,” she said.

A mural in Pembroke has been a dream of Mansfield’s for as long as she can remember. The street art boom in other cities sealed the deal.

“Everywhere you go there is a mural,” Mansfield said. “I thought why in the world do we not have a mural in Pembroke? I know that we’re a more impoverished area, but there is so much talent in Pembroke.”

Mansfield wasn’t always a natural painter but always had a love for the medium. She has been painting since she could “hold a paint brush,” at the tinder age of 2, she said. She started with finger paints but has since graduated to oils, watercolor and acrylics, which she uses most often.

“I wasn’t some child star,” Mansfield said. “It took some practice and learning, but I fell in love with paint more so than anything. I just loved paint.”

Mansfield first thought to use information on the internet to guide her through the mural process. Once she began painting, she found herself going off the script.

“They (internet sites) have all said ‘Completely plan your sketch before and have everything draw out,’ and I have not followed that. I’m just kind of a spur-of-the-moment person anyways,” she said. “I have a very go-with-the-flow attitude about life, and I had a small vision of mural and I sketch it out.”

The Third Street painting is Mansfield’s second mural. She painted her first this past summer at Credential Social Club, a members-only club in Pembroke.

The Third Street mural is much bigger.

“It was only about seven feet by 10 or 12 feet,” she said. “I didn’t even have to use a ladder. This is definitely a lot more ambitious.”

Unpredictable weather slowed her down in the earlier days of the Third Street project, but soon cleared for perfect, sunny days. On a good day, Mansfield spends three to seven hours on two 10-foot ladders painting while cars honk and zoom by and spiritual music blares from her speaker.

“When I paint anything, its like I go into my own little world,” she said.“It’s so relaxing and it gives me peace.”

She started the mural by painting the sun and clouds. Day two of painting was devoted to the trees and sky. She worked on flowers last. The mural is full of Eastern woodland flowers, which are synonymous with Lumbee designs.

“I knew I wanted to add the Eastern woodland flowers somewhere,” Mansfield said. “I wanted to put that in the painting and kind of tie in my people and be ambiguous at the same time. I am Lumbee and I have grown up very proud of my heritage.”

The painting is framed by the flower design and the focal point is the sun, which dominates the mural. In the lower half is a small forest scene that includes the Lumber River. The scene is representative of Mansfield’s message, which is to shine a light of positivity.

“The name of my project is ‘Be the Light,’” she said. “I want to encourage everyone to be the light because I think that in spite of all the negativity we can choose to be positive. We can choose to be the light.”

That meaning has grown since the art project’s inception.

“I’ve heard ‘If you’re in Pembroke you’re never going to be anything. If you’re from Pembroke, you’re never going to do anything. You’d have to leave Pembroke in order to be successful,’ and I want to prove everyone wrong,” Mansfield said. “I feel like you don’t have to leave to do anything, especially in the modern world.”

Mansfield will finish her studies at UNCP in May and is to graduate in August. She said she still does not have a clear idea of what she wants to do but knows it will involve art.

“I’ve always had a five- to 10-year plan in my life,” she said. “In my faith, I realized I’m not suppose to plan my life. I think that God has a purpose and a vision for me and I don’t know exactly what that is right now. I’m just waiting on him to tell me. I’m trusting that he will.”

For the time being, she hopes her mural has a lasting affect on the town that helped make her who she is today.

“I wanted people from UNCP to be able to come and appreciate this artwork and take pictures with it and any one in Robeson County, not just our native people,” she said.

Tomeka Sinclair | The Robesonian Emmaline Mansfield, a 20-year-old Art major at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, paints a mural titled "Be the Light" on the wall of the Pembroke Pawn shop on Third Street in Pembroke. The student donated the mural to the town as part of her Esther G. Maynor Honors College's senior project.

Courtesy photo | Lydia Mansfield

Emmaline Mansfield paints rays of sunlight on her mural titled "Be the Light." The message behind the painting is to project positivity in spite of negativity.

Emmaline Mansfield paints rays of sunlight on her mural titled “Be the Light.” The message behind the painting is to project positivity in spite of negativity. Courtesy photo | Lydia Mansfield

Courtesy photo | Lydia Mansfield

Emmaline Mansfield, an Art major at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, said listening to inspirational music while she's painting relaxes and centers her. She listened to music for hours as she painted the mural titled "Be the Light," which can be seen on the side of the Pembroke Pawn on Third Street.

Emmaline Mansfield, an Art major at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, said listening to inspirational music while she’s painting relaxes and centers her. She listened to music for hours as she painted the mural titled “Be the Light,” which can be seen on the side of the Pembroke Pawn on Third Street. Tomeka Sinclair | The Robesonian

Tomeka Sinclair | The Robesonian

Emmaline Mansfield adds detail to her Eastern Woodland Flower designs, which borders her mural on Third Street in Pembroke. The student gifted the mural to the town as part of her Esther G. Maynor Honors College's senior project. She is a student at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

Emmaline Mansfield adds detail to her Eastern Woodland Flower designs, which borders her mural on Third Street in Pembroke. The student gifted the mural to the town as part of her Esther G. Maynor Honors College’s senior project. She is a student at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. Tomeka Sinclair | The Robesonian

Tomeka Sinclair | The Robesonian

Emmaline Mansfield's mural, "Be the Light," can be seen while driving west down Third Street in Pembroke. The roughly 12 by 10 foot painting was donated to the town as part of the 20-year-old's senior's honors project at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

Emmaline Mansfield’s mural, “Be the Light,” can be seen while driving west down Third Street in Pembroke. The roughly 12 by 10 foot painting was donated to the town as part of the 20-year-old’s senior’s honors project at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

Tomeka Sinclair Features editor