Days of COVID-19 isolation a good time to try Libby app

By: Katie Fountain - Contributing columnist
While we are staying safe at home, take time to try out the Libby app. It is the easiest way to access thousands of eBooks and audiobooks from your library. Checking out these resources is instant and free. All you need is your smartphone or tablet.

To download Libby, visit your device’s app store and search for Libby. After you’ve downloaded and opened the app, select “Hi!” to get started. Select “Find My Library.” If Libby incorrectly identifies your library, you can search for it by selecting “I’ll Search For A Library Instead.” You can add RCPL’s e-INC and NCKids Digital Libraries to your app.

Once you’ve added your library, it is time to add your library card. Select the Libby icon in the upper right corner. Then select “Add Your Card” to complete setup. Enter your library card number to sign in. You will use the same steps to enter your card number for NCKids Digital Library if you added that library to Libby. If you have multiple library cards to enter, like your child’s, you can add additional cards by tapping on the Libby icon in the top right hand corner and selecting “See Library Cards” and then “Add Another Card.”

After you’ve added your library and your library card, each time you open the Libby app, it will take you to your “Shelf” where you can manage all of your loans, holds and tags. You can switch back and forth between libraries and library cards as needed. To access collections, simply tap “Library” in the bottom left corner. It will take you to the library’s homepage. You may either browse or search the collections.

To browse the collections, scroll down the homepage until you find “Popular Collections” and select one of the genres or select “Explore our Collections.” You may view all results or add filters by tapping on your preferred format or genres. If you select the (+) icon you may set preferences such as availability, audience and more.

To search the collections, select “Search” on the upper left of the homepage. Type in the name of a title, author or genre. You may also filter results and set preferences as listed above.

If a book is available right away, it will have a “Borrow” option next to it. Select “Borrow” to check the book out right now. You select “Open Book” to begin reading. You may select “Go to Shelf” to view or access your loans, open a book, or send a book to a device. You can select “Keep Browsing” to look for more titles.

If the book is not available right now, it will have a “Place Hold” option. Enter your email address to receive a notification when the book is ready for you and select “Place Hold!” You can keep browsing afterwards and if you need to change your hold, select “Edit Hold.”

If you do not have a smartphone or tablet, no problem. These library eBooks are also available for your Kindle Fire and eReader, Nook or other black-and-white eReader, or a computer or laptop. Visit https://e-inc.overdrive.com or https://nckids.overdrive.com to get started.

If you need more help with Libby, visit https://help.libbyapp.com/ or contact me at [email protected] If you are receiving login errors or would like to sign up for a temporary digital library card while we’re closed, please email your name, address and phone number to the address above.

I hope you enjoy these wonderful resources.

Katie Fountain is the director of the Robeson County Public Library.

