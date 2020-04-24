Program celebrates Hubble Space Telescope, knowledge gained with it

By: Ken Brandt - Contributing columnist
In the foyer of the old Robeson Planetarium, two images greeted students and the public as they entered the building. Both of them were taken by the Hubble Space Telescope (HST). They were backlit to bring out the stunning beauty in each one. One image, the HST Deep Field, showed the thousands of galaxies in a patch of supposedly empty space near the Big Dipper. The HST peered at the same spot in the sky for 40 days.

With two exceptions, every object in the Deep Field image is a galaxy, each containing billions of stars!

The other iconic image from Hubble, the Pillars of Creation, is a star-forming region in Orion, called the Eagle Nebula.

In the image, most of the foreground is blue and green. This color is happening because the ultraviolet light being given off by the stars in the background is causing the gas to glow greenish-blue.

On April 25, 1990, the space shuttle Discovery deployed the HST into space, releasing it into a high Earth orbit from the shuttle’s robotic arm. Astronauts have revisited the HST four times, adding everything from corrective optics in 1993, to updated detectors and instruments in 2011. The telescope is yet another fine example of NASA engineering, as it has survived long past it’s original 10-year mission.

The HST is a rewriter of textbooks in astronomy, as what we know about the universe and our place in it has been forever changed by information gleaned from its observations.

Hubble has witnessed a comet colliding with Jupiter, Martian dust storms, Saturn’s delightful rings and many other great images within our solar system.

But we best know HST for the images outside our solar system. The story of stellar evolution, galactic formation, and gravitational lensing are just three of the ideas and concepts HST has updated. The HST has helped prove Albert Einstein right about his theories of relativity and gravitational lensing, or bending of light from objects behind high-mass objects in the foreground.

How long will the HST last? No one knows this for certain, but it is getting old. Only four of its six gyroscopes are still working, and without those gyroscopes, HST won’t be able to be precisely pointed at objects for study.

Today at noon, the Robeson Planetarium will be doing a virtual planetarium program using the Zoom application. The meeting ID is 460-184-4271, and the password is 166884. Admission is free, as always. The telescope’s 30th anniversary is the subject, and the video portion of the program is narrated by Frank Sumner, an HST project scientist. He produced the video yesterday, and we will be among the first audiences worldwide to see it.

Ken Brandt

Contributing columnist

Ken Brandt is the director of the Robeson Inflatable Planetarium. The planetarium remains at the Robeson County Partnership for Children in downtown Lumberton while awaiting a rebuild after the flooding caused by hurricanes Matthew and Florence. If you are interested in helping the rebuilding effort, email Ken at [email protected] For more information about the Robeson Planetarium and Science Center visit www.robeson.k12.nc.us/domain/47.

