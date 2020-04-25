Submissions accepted for Lumbee Film Festival through May 8

By: Staff report
The Lumbee Film Festival panel discusses films during the annual Lumbee Film Festival. Entries for the third installment of the film festival are being accepted through May 8.

PEMBROKE — Film submissions for the third annual Lumbee Film Festival are being accepted through May 8.

The festival showcases bold, original new films made by American Indians, with special interest in films from Southeastern American Indian communities and especially members of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina.

Because of the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic, organizers are searching for the safest time possible to gather and celebrate in Pembroke. This year’s festival dates will be announced at a later date.

The festival features a panel discussion, with community organizers, filmmakers and tribe members discussing cultural extraction, cultural appropriation and other issues faced by indigenous communities and their work within the cultural sector.

The event’s purpose is to shine a light on local artistic talents, said Kim Pevia, festival director.

“It is beautiful to see ourselves in resistance to the attempts to make us invisible,” Pevia said. “The festival helps make us visible to ourselves and to others through the arts. It is important for us to have our own representation and tell our own stories.”

The Lumbee Film Festival is a partnership between the Lumbee Tribe, Cucalorus Film Foundation and the N.C. Arts Council. ​

Film submissions can be sent in via FilmFreeway.com​. In addition to accepting submissions for the Lumbee Film Festival, Cucalorus is open for entries to the 26th Cucalorus Festival in Wilmington and the ninth annual Surfalorus Festival in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Visit ​cucalorus.org/submit​ for more information.

