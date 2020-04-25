Submissions accepted for Lumbee Film Festival through May 8

These are unprecedented times.

Many things have changed in the wake of COVID-19, and yet we’re not even through it. Change is inevitable, but this is also the time for us to change our mindset to one of positivity and innovation.

“The pessimist sees an obstacle in every opportunity; the optimist sees an opportunity in every obstacle.”

This quote has been attributed to Winston Churchill, but it is a sentiment that is relevant to us all today.

What life after COVID-19 looks like is unclear, but there will be changes. It isn’t a matter of if we come back, so much as when we come back. America has a proven track record of resiliency, and we will see it in practice one day. In fact, it is crisis sometimes that serves as the catalyst for innovation. With widespread closures, many businesses and services have changed their business operations. Some have moved online completely.

Across the country, schools and colleges have closed classroom doors and moved to online instruction, a move that probably seems almost too late. Albeit technology gaps for many Americans, the assumption is that we should already be doing more with online education. The takeaway is that very likely, we will. Nothing, in my opinion, parallels face-to-face real time communication, but with some clever work, we should be able to reap more efficiency from the benefits of online instruction.

While working from home, many of us have enjoyed the luxuries of Door Dash and Disney Plus. Less than one year ago, both of these services were unavailable to many of us, and now they are a staple of our new lifestyles. That’s not to say that I want to stay home forever, and I share that feeling with you. I’m ready for many of things that I miss, like going to concerts and movies. Nothing — let me say it again — nothing is going to replace those experiences for us.

While we are not burning gas driving our cars to movie theaters and concert venues, and many other places we cannot name at the time, evidence is showing that pollution levels are improving, and our world is getting a much-needed break from our waste. Make no mistake, when we come back, that’s a problem we’ll face again, but the Earth will thank us. And by the way, the movie theaters and concerts will come back because they are part of our cultural fabric.

History has demonstrated countless times before that as a country not only do we bounce back, but sometimes we come back better after it all. Remember Roosevelt’s “New Deal?” The federal Works Progress Administration established jobs for people, but it also provided commissioned works for artists because President Roosevelt believed strongly that the arts were important, and the art that was created during that timeline provided a uniquely historic snapshot of life and recovery.

Roosevelt believed that the arts fostered resilience, and there is no reason to believe that isn’t true today. The nationwide quarantine gives us time to reflect and conjure up the emotional energy to be creative both on a personal and a global level. This is an incubation period priming us for a creative explosion. We can only hope that we come out of this with great artistic, musical, technological and humanitarian gifts.

In 1928, after learning that he and his brother Roy’s cartoons had been stolen by Universal distributor Charles Mintz, signaling the end of their career, Walt Disney knew that he had to come up with something quick. While on a cross-country train ride, the cartoonist put pen to paper and created arguably the world’s most iconic cartoon character.

“Mickey Mouse popped out of my mind onto a drawing pad … at a time when business fortunes for my brother Roy and myself were at lowest ebb and disaster seemed right around the corner,” Disney said years later.

Now is the time to be the optimist looking for opportunities amid obstacles. That is the spirit of innovation that has driven this country to rise from its darkest times and shine brighter than before. We shouldn’t just expect things to get better, we should actively work to make them better.

James Bass Contributing columnist