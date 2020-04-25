COVID-19 threat forces postponement of reunion for Littlefield classes of 1979, 1980 and 1981

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The reunion for the Littlefield classes of 1979, 1980 and 1981 has been postponed because of the pandemic.

The reunion originally was scheduled for June 13 at Littlefield Middle School.

A new date will be determined once the COVID-19 threat subsides, said Cindy Schwarze Risen, reunion organizer.

For more information, contact Risen at 910-739-4401 or via email at [email protected]; or find the reunion page on Facebook under Littlefield Class of 1979, 1980 1981.

