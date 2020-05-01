Lumbee Film Festival gets $10,000 grant from Array Alliance

By: Staff report

PEMBROKE — The Lumbee Film Festival is one of 14 recipients of a $10,000 grant from Array Alliance.

Ava DuVernay’s nonprofit foundation recently launched a $250,000 funding initiative, Array Grants, for organizations and individuals dedicated to narrative change by people of color and women of all kinds.

Array Grants recognizes regional film festivals and screening series, and arts advocates, filmmakers, creators and journalists. The goal is to provide vital financial support to grassroots entities that serve as a cultural catalyst for narrative change.

The Lumbee Film Festival, which takes place annually in Pembroke, showcases bold, original new films made by American Indians, with special interest in films from Southeastern American Indian communities and especially members of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina.

“In just the last few weeks, we’ve all gained a new appreciation for the value of human connection and the simple comfort of being together, sharing stories, in a place that feels safe and welcoming. Every community deserves that.

“Establishing Array Grants furthers Array’s mission to support arts advocates around the country that are cultural necessities in their communities. With more content from creators of color and women being made, it’s crucial to support the organizations that nurture and nourish these voices,” said Regina Miller, Array Alliance executive director.

Unrestricted Array Grants of $10,000 have been awarded to inaugural honorees that serve African American, Latinx, Asian American, American Indian, multiethnic and women-centric film communities. Other grant recipients include BronzeLens Film Festival, Cine Latino Film Festival, IllumiNative, Sankofa Film Society, Gary International Black Film Festival, UrbanWorld Festival, Cinema Sala, Indigenous Film Festival, Black Femme Supremacy Film Festival, Visual Communications, ImageNation, Cinema Detroit and the Houston Museum of African American Culture.

The recipients are determined by nomination only. An independent committee comprised of leaders from the philanthropic, entertainment and academic sectors draw on their expertise and networks to identify extraordinary candidates.

