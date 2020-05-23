RCPL branches working toward reopening

Over the past couple of weeks, Robeson County Public Library staff has been gradually transitioning back into our buildings. While we are excited to be back and ready to provide services to our patrons again, we understand that these are still difficult times. Staff has to learn new routines and what will be our new norm in the library world for the foreseeable future. Rest assured, we are working hard to get our buildings reopened and we look forward to the day we can greet all of you walking through our doors.

All Robeson County Public Library locations will be closed on Monday in observance of Memorial Day.

Because of the library closures, we know you are anticipating the day you can checkout materials again. We are happy to announce that Express Checkout will relaunch on Tuesday. This service will be available at all of our locations Monday through Friday. The main library will run Express Checkout from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and branch locations from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

To utilize Express Checkout, patrons can call in to their library and request up to 10 physical materials to check out. Patrons can also place up to 10 holds either over the telephone or online. We strongly suggest that patrons only request or place holds on materials currently held by their library. If an item is placed on hold at another location, it could be some time before we get it in. Staff will not be able to do live searches over the telephone or list all titles written by an author. We recommend that you have requests ready by checking our online catalog or staff would be happy to curate lists for you based on like-authors, genres or interests. The online catalog can be accessed via our website at www.robesoncountylibrary.org. You will need to call us when you arrive at the library and items will be placed on a table near an entrance for pick-up.

Patrons will need to have an updated library card to utilize this service. If you have a card that is expired, give us a call and we can temporarily renew it. If you do not have a library card and would like one, we can register one for you over the phone. You will be asked to provide your ID with current local address when you pick up the materials. Staff will walk you through this process over the telephone. If you currently hold a temporary digital access card and would like to have a full access card to checkout physical materials, we can update your card. Patrons who are not yet comfortable with being out in public can register for a temporary digital access card to be used on our digital content platforms such as Overdrive, the Libby App and NC Kids.

Our book drops will reopen on Tuesday. Returned materials will be quarantined for 72 hours. Please do not put DVDs in the book drops in Lumberton. There will be a bin in our garden side foyer for DVD returns. Materials that are not overdue or on hold may be renewed over the phone or online, we will not renew materials in person. We ask that ILL’s currently checked out not be returned via our book drop. Please wait until the main library reopens. We are not accepting donations either in person or in our book drops.

Lastly, this service has been designed to be completely contactless. We kindly ask that our patrons respect the guidelines that have been set by each location. We also ask that you be patient with our staff during this transition. Not only are we having to learn new services and procedures, we are having to do this while keeping our staff and communities safe. We hope that you utilize Express Checkout in the coming weeks and that the books and movies you checkout bring comfort to your homes while we stay apart, together.

Lauren Piszczor is an adult services librarian for the Robeson County Public Library.