Teenager is next performer in concert series

LUMBERTON — Addison Laken Long will be the next artist featured in the Carolina Civic Center’s Spotlight on Local Talent: Quarantine Edition.

The series features intimate performances by regional artists who have a connection to the theater and have previously appeared on its stage.

Long’s concert will premiere 7 p.m. Saturday on Facebook. She will be the second vocalist featured. Long follows Lakota John Locklear, whose spotlight is still available for view.

Long is a 13-year-old eighth-grade student at Clarkton School of Discovery who quickly is becoming a powerhouse vocalist.

“She’s been on our stage, she was a kid kid — since she was a baby baby,” said Kendrix Singletary, the theater’s resident artist. “She’s been under my tutelage since 7 maybe.”

The teenager has performed in the theater’s annual “A Robeson County Christmas Show” for the past five years. Her theater experience includes performing as Little Red Riding Hood in “Into the Woods,” as Duffy in “Annie,” and as Elsa in “Frozen Jr.”

The trio Long sang with during the “My Time To Shine” talent competition in 2019 was awarded a People’s Choice Award, and she recently placed second in the state for Individual Talent at the North Carolina State Jr. Beta Club Convention.

She is a member of the jazz and hip-hop competition Teen Superstars dance team for Amy’s Academy of Dance Arts.

“I’ve been excited to watch her grow. She has just blossomed. She’s ready for this opportunity,” Singletary said.

Other performers in the lineup include Lumbee artist Alexis Jones, who goes by the stage name Alexis Raeana, May 30; and Alexis Jones, the 2019 My Time to Shine winner, on June 6.

These performances are being screened on the theater’s Facebook page at Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater ‪at 7 p.m. and subsequently shared on the theater’s website at ‪www.CarolinaCivicCenter.com.

