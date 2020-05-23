Arts funding deadline nears

May 23, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The deadline for local nonprofit organization to submit applications for subgrants to fund community arts project is Friday.

Projects must be implemented between July 1 and June 30, 2021. Organizations must be 501C3 and in operation for at least three years. Project amounts must include one-to-one matching funds to the council’s subgrant dollars.

The Robeson County Arts Council will be in charge of distributing funds.

For information on sending applications, email the council at [email protected] or call 910-847-2787.

Funding for community arts projects is provided by a grant from the North Carolina Arts Council under the Grassroots Arts Program. The North Carolina Arts Council is a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.