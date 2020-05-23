What’s happening

May 23, 2020

•May 23

Virtual concert: Addison Laken Long’s virtual concert, part of the Carolina Civic Center’s Spotlight on Local Talent: Quarantine Edition, will premiere at 7 p.m. on Facebook.

•June 4

Alive After 5: Rivermist is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. at the Lumberton downtown plaza.

•June 6

Virtual concert: Alexis Jones’ virtual concert, part of the Carolina Civic Center’s Spotlight on Local Talent: Quarantine Edition, will premiere at 7 p.m. via Facebook.

•June 11

Alive After 5: Steve Owen and the Summertime Band is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. at the Lumberton downtown plaza.

•June 18

Alive After 5: Hip Pocket is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. at the Lumberton downtown plaza.

•July 6

River Voices: The concert series will continue in the gardens of the Robeson County History Museum at 3:30 p.m. Bring a lawn chair to sit an enjoy.

•Aug. 1

Food truck: The Lumberton Food Truck Festival is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lumberton downtown plaza.

Ongoing

Community Watch: The East Lumberton Community Watch meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the East Lumberton Community Resource Center, located at 1608 E. Fifth St. For information, call Councilwomen Karen Higley at 910-740-3406. Godwin Heights Community Watch meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Godwin Heights Park.

Taxidermy class: David Monroe, of the N.C. Wildlife Commission, will be offering a free taxidermy and wildlife management class, by appointment, at 601 Main St. in Tar Heel for students in grades seven through 12. For more information, call 910-585-1739.