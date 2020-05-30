Girl Scout from St. Pauls wins title of top cookie seller in Robeson County for 7th time

Throughout time, art has been and will be many things to many people. Among those things is social justice. Even during a global pandemic, art is a voice for the repressed, an expression of the times and a call for a better society.

Earlier this year — before the pandemic — my wife and I took our children to the Riverbanks Zoo & Garden in Columbia, South Carolina, for my middle daughter’s birthday. She loves the zoo, and for the past few years she has made that her birthday tradition. At the park, we entered one of the aquatic exhibits and discovered a big sea turtle sculpture. Upon further investigation (and critique from my kids) we learned that this sea turtle was made entirely of trash harvested from the sea. You can Google the exhibit and find a short article and picture of the exhibit on The State’s official news site.

Like most children, mine are curious, and this strange-looking sea turtle initiated a conversation that quickly moved to one of conservation, preservation and properly disposing of garbage. Let’s face it, if you have children, you’ve probably engaged in conversation about cleaning up, but were left empty-handed when it came to reasons why it’s important to pick up trash and throw it away properly. Here in front of us was the nonverbal response to our questions. Beautifully colored, expertly shaped and fashioned with lots of shiny pieces, the sea turtle spoke more to my children about the global problem with litter than I ever could. As a piece of art, the sea turtle touched my children in ways they could understand.

Created by marine debris sculptor Angela Haseltine Pozzi, “Sea Turtle Rides A Wave,” as the piece is called, includes plastic bottles and caps, children’s toys, and bits of metal and glass all culled from the beach and re-purposed into the design. The artwork’s message was clear as water — don’t litter or you’ll harm our valuable sea life.

Art and social change go hand in hand. Whether it be sculptures addressing racial injustice or murals hailing indigenous communities, there are many examples around the country of public art that promotes social justice.

In 1987, a traveling exhibit called the AIDS Memorial Quilt debuted. The project was created to memorialize people who died of HIV and AIDS, and it has since grown to incorporate more than 48,000 panels to include the names of deceased as reported to the NAMES Project Foundation.

After the violent assassination of John Lennon in 1980, artist Carl Frederik Reutersward, created the “Non-Violence” statue, which is a large statue of a knotted gun, it’s barrel twisted like a pretzel. The piece was originally installed across from the site where Lennon died, but was later moved to the United Nations Headquarters as a protest for peace and nonviolence. Today there are 16 copies of the statue found around the world.

In New York City gender injustice became a call-to-art when artist Tatyana Fazlalzadeh created simple posters to address the harassment of women through common cat-calling. The exhibit, titled “Stop Telling Women To Smile,” started in 2012 and is still active today. Before the COVID-19 lockdown in New York, one could find curiously placed signs with the simple suggestion “Don’t Be Afraid of Anyone.” These signs appear to be self-empowering messages to people who have been bullied. However, a quick Google search reveals that they are actually intended to dissuade people from being afraid of people of different races, religions and national creeds, the common impetus for hate crimes.

When we begin to see art as more than a passive construct, and begin to look past superficial messages and meanings, we find that there is a greater call to action. Art is a tool that can conjure dialogue about social issues. Children, especially impressionable, walk away from these works of art both inspired and with a positive outlook.

A side effect of lockdown is a surge in creativity. Artists, both professional and amateur, are finding time and ways to engage with audiences. Locally, the Robeson County Arts Council is encouraging parents to let their children make sidewalk chalk art, which can be shared online. And if you would like to see more recent contemporary art around the country, Google “Coronavirus Art” and take a look at the many images available. Some are really neat. One gallery can be found at: https://www.theguardian.com/world/gallery/2020/apr/06/coronavirus-street-art-in-pictures.

When I witnessed my own children look in amazement at the sea turtle exhibit made of garbage, I instantly saw connections being made. My youngest child wanted to touch the bottle caps on the turtle. As I watched her eyes dart in amazement from one piece of plastic to another, I could literally see the effect it had — both amazement in the irony that such beauty could come from garbage and the sad realization that everyday trash can harm our world in big ways. Art truly does have a deep and significant importance in our lives.

Bass

James Bass Contributing columnist