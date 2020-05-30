COVID-19 forces cancellation of all Alive After 5 concerts

May 30, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0
    LUMBERTON — The remaining three Alive After 5 concerts have been cancelled, according to Lumberton’s Downtown Development coordinator.

    “As of today, our entire 2020 Alive After 5 Summer Concert series has been cancelled and moved to 2021,” Connie Russ-Wallwork wrote Wednesday on Facebook. “Unfortunately, our state has not relaxed enough of the COVID-19 guidelines to allow this type of activity.”

    The concert series is an annual outdoor event held each spring into summer at Lumberton’s downtown plaza.

    This year’s seven performers included regional favorites The Entertainers, Trey Calloway, Painted Man, The Band of Oz, Rivermist, Steve Owen and Summertime and Hip Pocket.

    Initially, May shows were cancelled and June shows tentatively scheduled in the event Gov. Roy Cooper lifted orders banning gatherings of more than 10 people.

    “We continue to follow the governor’s recommendations and will do our part in keeping our community safe,” Russ-Wallwork said.

    In the event June concerts were cancelled, the city has considered planning a larger afternoon concert with multiple performers for later in the year.

    “We continue to toss around ideas for some type of fall event, but at this time, it is too early to make those types of decisions,” Russ-Wallwork said.

