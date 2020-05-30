Carolina Civic Center’s Spotlight to next shine on Alexis Raeana

Carolina Civic Center resident artist Kendrix Singletary and sound technician French Floyd work behind the scenes to shoot Lumbee vocalist Alexis Raeana’s performance for Spotlight on Local Talent: Quarantine Edition concert.
Courtesy photo | Carolina Civic Center
LUMBERTON — Alexis Raeana is next to take the virtual stage of the Carolina Civic Center’s Spotlight on Local Talent: Quarantine Edition.
The series features intimate performances by regional artists who have a connection to the theater and have appeared previously on its stage.
Raeana’s concert will premiere 7 p.m. Saturday on Facebook. She will be the third vocalist featured, following Addison Laken and Lakota John Locklear, whose spotlights are still available for view.
An enrolled member of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina, Alexis Raeana “defies the odds.” From the swamps of rural Robeson County, the artist has always called Pembroke “home.”
She held the title of Miss Lumbee in 2015. Since then she has graduated from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington with a bachelor’s degree in Environmental Science and a concentration in Conservation and Geospatial information systems.
Raeana also appeared this past season on “American Idol” where she received a golden ticket to perform in front the celebrity judges in Hollywood.
Raeana currently runs her own business, Alexis Raeana LLC, which provides elite entertainment, makeup artistry, modeling, public speaking and several other services. She is the North Carolina Eastern Youth organizer for the Alliance for Climate Education.
One of her latest projects is the release of her debut single, titled “Keep My Memory.” The song features fellow Lumbee artist Charly Lowry and is available on all music streaming platforms.
The 2019 My Time to Shine winner, Alexis Jones, will be the final performer in the virtual concert series. Her concert will air on June 6.
These performances are being screened on the theater’s Facebook page at Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater at 7 p.m. and subsequently shared on the theater’s website at www.CarolinaCivicCenter.com.
