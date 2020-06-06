Money raised at 12th Night Concert of Healing and Hope goes to Lumberton High chorus teacher

Courtesy photo Related Articles

LUMBERTON — About 150 chorus students will receive some much-needed supplies thanks to donations from the Robeson County Arts Council and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The council recently announced that Theresa Davis, the chorus instructor at Lumberton Senior High and the Public Schools of Robeson County Chorus chairperson, was the recipient of the $500 collected at the 12th Night Concert of Healing and Hope.

The money was donated to Davis’ chorus program through Donors Choose and was later matched by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, bringing the total donation to $1,000. The money will be used to buy materials for Davis’ students.

“It helps us provide material for students in the choir program that they may not be able to financially provide for themselves due to hurricanes or parents being out of work — any of those things,” Davis said.

The donation will be of particular help in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Due to the pandemic, if there’s situations that should arise where we have to go to distance learning or remote instruction, there will be materials they can take home and it will help them to continue to do school work while they’re necessarily not in the school building,” Davis said.

The 12th Night Concert of Healing and Hope is an annual concert that features local artists performing at area churches. The concert was established by the Robeson County Arts Council to bring healing through music in response to destruction caused by hurricanes Matthew and Florence.

Money raised from donations made at the concert is used to fund programs that foster music and arts education for children.

“It’s basically a fundraiser to support the arts,” said Vanessa Abernathy, president of the Robeson County Arts Council. “We try to give back to support the arts community.”

This year’s concert was in January at Trinity Episcopal Church and featured performances by Lakota John, Mary Rosenberg, Janiel Miller, Mark Andersen and the Lumberton High School Chorus.

“The high school choir for Lumberton has performed every year since they started that, so obviously we were very excited and very appreciative when we found out that the choir had been selected to receive that this year,” Davis said.

Abernathy said the unwavering support from Davis for children, music and the concert is what contributed to the council’s choice.

“This is our fourth year doing this, and Theresa has been there,” Abernathy said. “She’s done a lot of events, and her group is stellar.”

Davis said performing not only helps those listening but the chorus itself.

“We stay busy,” Davis said. “It’s a positive activity. It teaches them life skills. It teaches them the importance of valuing each other, and they see the positive influence.

“They give their messages in a positive way and it brings positive light back to them as individuals and as well as to the choir, to the school and to the school community.”

Davis has spent about a decade at Lumberton High School, but this fall will be the 36th year Davis has taught. Her teaching career has been spent with students in grades kindergarten through 12th. She has taught vocal music; music technology; instrumental music, both in band and orchestra; and musical theater.

The teacher said it was music in the educational system that helped her get through school.

“I was a student who music made successful in high school,” Davis said. “I hated school. I was not a straight-A student. I was pretty much a B-C-student. I ended up failing a class or two in high school and music is what made me be a successful student in high school.”

After graduating high school she attended community college and that cemented her career choice.

“I decided then that I could not see myself doing anything other than teaching music and helping other people,” she said. “I learned the hard way and I thought there’s got to be an easier way than the hard way. If I can do anything to help kids learn and be successful in school and stay in school that’s what I wanted to do.”

She continues to believe that music in the educational system can inspire students to do great things throughout life.

“It helps them make those connections in their school life,” Davis said. “It gives them a voice. It gives them a positive way to express negative feelings. It gives them a career option.

“It just gives them so many options of things that they can do that they wouldn’t have even thought about if they didn’t have the opportunity to be in a music class.”

Students of Davis have gone on to own music studios, become musical artists touring internationally and even become musical teachers themselves. Seeing her students grow throughout the grades makes her feel like a “proud mom,” she said.

“When they graduate and go out into the world and make their mark, it’s like a proud mom moment,” she said. “I knew you could do this.”

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.