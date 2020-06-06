LUMBERTON — Alexis Lane Jones will close out the Carolina Civic Center’s Spotlight on Local Talent: Quarantine Edition concert series with a performance on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Jones follows performances by Addison Laken, Lakota John Locklear and Alexis Raeana, whose spotlights are still available for view on the Carolina Civic Center’s Facebook page.

The concert series was established as a way to show that the theater is still present although it closed its doors and postponed events because of restrictions placed on gatherings as part of the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“I think the series was a great success, including the strong quality of the performances and professionalism of the productions,” said Richard Sceiford, the theater’s executive director. “The view counts were in the thousands, so that’s a good audience reach.”

The theater will focus on a new set of goals after the series is complete, he said.

“Right now we are going to pull back a bit to consider more of these concerts, how to manage our next season and crucial Hurricane Florence repairs over the summer,” he said.

In the meantime, Jones’ 30-minute set will display her vocal ability on Saturday.

Jones, described as a “talented, passionate and soulful singer,” recently graduated from Purnell Swett High School, and will attend The University of North Carolina at Pembroke in the fall.

The teen is the 2019 winner of the Civic Center’s “My Time to Shine” talent competition. She performed in the “Women of the Dark Water” play at the Cape Fear Regional Theater. She also has been invited to sing at various community events for the Lumbee Tribe, the Town of Pembroke, and UNCP, among others.

Although she has performed for many, her most rewarding experiences have come from traveling throughout the county to sing at local churches, according to Jones.