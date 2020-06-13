Video of Lakota John and Kin concert at Library of Congress can be found on YouTube

June 13, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0
Staff report

WASHINGTON — For those who missed Lakota John and Kin’s live performance of songs composed by local musician Mark Anderson at the Library of Congress, now’s your chance to see it.

A video of the intimate performance in August was recently shared on Youtube for the public to view. The video, just under 30 minutes long, is under the name “Crescendo 372-Lakota John and Kin at the Library of Congress.”

Andersen composed seven of the 10 pieces performed by Lakota John and Kin, his family band. Andersen described his pieces as blues, influenced by a variety of sources from New Orleans to Latin America and back to Robeson County.

From Pembroke, Lakota John picked up a guitar early in life and has played Delta and Piedmont blues here and in Europe. His voice is well suited for the ode to the late Dr. John that Andersen wrote.

Another piece is based on a poem titled “Dark Water” by Tonya Elk Locklear, Lakota John’s mother. Sister Layla, who said she became engaged a week ago, steps in for vocals.

John Sr. chips in on harmonica, while Tonya plays washboard. Two guest artists, stand-up bass player Joseph Miller and percussionist Andrew Belk, rounded out the crew that performed in the nation’s capital.

Andersen, who is nationally renowned for his work in classical and high church music on piano, organ and harp, is a versatile and prolific composer in many musical styles.

The band played in the Library of Congress’ ground floor Coolidge Auditorium.