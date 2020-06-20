Girls Scouts bestows High Achiever title on Robeson County teen

June 20, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0
Staff report

MAXTON — A Robeson County Girl Scout recently was named a High Achiever in the Girl Scout Cookie Program.

Kaley Jacobs, 15, received the honor after selling 5,841 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies during her time as a Scout.

“She has gone above and beyond using her entrepreneurship skills and is an excellent example of the purpose of the Girl Scout Leadership Program,” a statement from Girl Scouts – North Carolina Coastal Pines reads in part.

Girls join the ranks of the High Achievers Club when they sell 5,000 or more boxes of Girl Scout Cookies since participating in their first cookie season. The High Achievers Club is a special group that recognizes girls for an achievement that has spanned their entire Girl Scout career.

Members of High Achievers Club receive an engraved plaque, special cookie business cards and a personalized letter of recommendation from Lisa Jones, the CEO of Girl Scouts – North Carolina Coastal Pines.

The purpose of the Girl Scout Cookie Program is to teach girls five key skills: goal-setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics.