Today, let’s recall another American point of pride. As I mentioned two weeks ago, the USA is the only country to successfully drive a robot on Mars. Today’s installment of Mars exploration deals with the present. And the present is defined by the newest member of the Mars exploration fleet: Perseverance.

The main mission objectives of Perseverance are to:

— Assess ancient habitability. Is this location on Mars one that could have supported life in the past?

— Seek signs of life, to include fossils and biosignatures in the rocks.

— Demonstrate technology for future human exploration of Mars.

Perseverance is a machine that could launch as soon as July 30 from Cape Canaveral in Florida. The launch window extends to Aug. 15 if need be, so there is ample time for the launch of this mighty Martian machine. After about seven months, Perseverance lands Feb. 18, 2021, on Mars.

And what a landing! It will take seven minutes for the rover to go from entering the Martian atmosphere to landing. During that seven minutes, temperatures, ablated by the heat shield, will approach 10,000 degrees. Once the heat shield is dropped, a parachute deploys, further slowing the vehicle down. At about 2,000 feet, the back shell separates from the parachute, and retrorockets fire up, slowing the rover down again, until the rover is motionless in the Martian atmosphere. At about 20 feet above Mars, a set of tethers lowers the rover down as a sky crane, setting the rover gently down on its wheels. This nuclear-powered rover is slated to work on Mars for almost four years, assuming it lands safely.

Perseverance has the basic body plan of the rover Curiosity currently roving Mars. Some updates have occurred, though, and the wheels are a fine example of the upgrades. Curiosity’s wheels have taken a beating, having driven over 14 miles, mostly uphill. The engineers at the Jet Propulsion Lab who build these rovers designed newer, better wheels for.

Perseverance also carries some similar instruments as Curiosity, with the obvious improvements in technology in the 10 years between building these machines. For example, all the cameras on Perseverance are color cameras, and some also include microphones, to capture the sounds of Mars for the first time on a rover.

There are new instruments and equipment all over (and under) this rover, including ground-penetrating radar that can “see” down 30 feet beneath Perseverance, a super laser that can blast holes up to 1 cm. deep into the Martian rock, and many more.

Three pieces of equipment are worthy of some detailed explanation. The first is called MOXIE. Its function is to create oxygen gas by breaking up the carbon dioxide in Mars’ atmosphere into carbon and oxygen. Oxygen is extremely useful because humans can breathe it, of course. But oxygen can also be used to make water. It can also be useful as rocket fuel oxidizer. If this machine works as planned it means that future astronauts can make their own air to breathe on Mars, which means that they don’t have to bring as much along with them.

The second instrument to be focused on is the sample return cache and sample tubes. Up to 40 samples will be collected from different places as the rover explores its landing site, and surrounding environs. These samples will be cached aboard Perseverance until a sample return mission fetches them, and returns them to Earth for analysis by the finest labs on Earth.

The third instrument is by far the coolest. This is Ingenuity: a helicopter which will fly 30-40 missions over the red planet. It can fly ahead of the rover, taking images to beam back. Ingenuity can provide scouting information, as well as get detailed imagery in places that the rover can’t go.

Perseverance is landing in a very old crater called Jezero. Jezero crater is unusual because a long time ago it was filled with water and had rivers flowing into and out of it. In one end of the crater is a delta formed when fast water from a river flowed into standing water, as in a lake. The formation of a delta 50 feet high off the floor of the lakebed is a sign that this process of flowing water on Mars was very long in duration. Was this enough time for life to begin on Mars? Hopefully, Perseverance will collect the samples that answer these questions once and for all: was there life on Mars in the past? Is there life on Mars currently? The answers to these questions are profound, no matter which way it turns out.

You can find more information about Perseverance at https://www.nasa.gov/perseverance.

