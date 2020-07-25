Robeson County Public Library’s Grab ‘N’ Go program is underway

LUMBERTON — The betterment of the community and education system have been a driving force for Dencie Lambdin throughout her life.

It was the reason the Lumberton resident of more than 40 years joined several nonprofits and boards promoting the health of Robeson County’s people, and the reason she began her 22 years of service to Community In Schools.

Community In Schools of Robeson County was established in 1992 as part of a countywide economic development initiative to address the high dropout rate in Robeson County. A well-known program birthed from CIS is BakPak Pals, a program that provides weekend food bags for students who face food insecurity.

Lambdin said the education-improvement organization was “in its infancy” when she joined as the executive director in 1998.

At the time, Lambdin already had gained experience by volunteering for various school programs and working with several nonprofits like United Way and The University of North Carolina at Pembroke Foundation. Her time spent raising money for the Carolina Civic Center also set her up for the role she would go on to hold for the next 22 years.

”It was a good mach for the skill set I had acquired as a volunteer,” Lambdin said. “That had sort of prepared me for the nonprofit piece of it as well as the education piece.”

Despite the experience, those early years were defined by a learning curve, she said.

“Coming on as an executive director, it took me a while to be brought up to speed,” Lambdin said.

One of the things she had to learn during her time with Community In School was how to connect with students during times of disasters like hurricanes Matthew and Florence, and now COVID-19.

“The biggest challenge, especially during hurricanes and COVID-19, has been staying connected to our students and our families,” she said. “We live in a rural community. Transportation is an issue, having phone numbers that you can reach, our communities’ lifestyles, the lack of connectivity across of the county — all of these things present barriers to communications with these students and that is certainly what we’re experiencing right now.”

The good still outweighs the hardships, Lambdin said. One of those positives is seeing the similar hard work and dedication in people whom she has worked with over the years.

“One of my greatest joys that I have had is learning the commitment that so many people across our communities has for seeking success for our students,” she said.

This includes board members, staff and fellow volunteers.

“People don’t just come looking for a job with a nonprofit in the school system,” Lambdin said. “I believe they have a self-motivated passion for wanting to work with children and wanting to provide the tools that they need to help them be successful for graduation and beyond.”

Lambdin said she continues to see growth since she first came on board, through programs like the evidence-based programming that did not exist eight years ago, and with partnerships like the funding support of United Way of Robeson County. The partnerships are just examples of the confidence that has grown in Community In Schools.

“That is because they see the staying power the CIS has,” she said. “Nonprofits fold every day. The board of directors has worked very hard with me to build sustainability with our organization and the stability of our programming with our students.”

Lambdin officially retired from Community In Schools on June 30, but she is still working 10 hours a week to transition in her replacement.

Danny Stedman will fill the large shoes Lambdin left behind. Stedman has worked with Community In Schools since 2014. His previous role was program director.

“He understands the school-side of things,” Lambdin said. “He has a foundation for helping our organization sustain its impact with our student population.”

Although she has slowed down, she has not come to a full stop with her participation in the community. Lambdin has taken on the chairmanship of the Lumberton Main Street Committee. She will also be working with Rediscover Downtown Lumberton. Both are geared toward beautification and development in downtown Lumberton.

“I want to continue to make a difference in my community,” Lambdin said. “I’m just doing it without a paycheck.”