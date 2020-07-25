Robeson County Public Library’s Grab ‘N’ Go program is underway

If you are interested in building your home library, you are in luck! The Robeson County Public Library is offering two opportunities for patrons to receive free books to keep. Our Grab ‘N’ Go program is underway and our Dragontastic Book Giveaway starts Aug. 3.
As a thank you for community patronage during these difficult times, please enjoy a surprise book bundle for free. The book bundles will be available at the Main Library’s garden entrance Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. while supplies last. Limit one bundle per person per day. We hope you find your next favorite read in a Grab ‘N’ Go bundle!
It has been a hard year on everyone, especially our children. We felt like they needed an extra treat as summer draws to an end, so we planned a Dragontastic Book Giveaway! Starting Aug. 3, children and parents may pop by any library location and receive a free book per child ages 12 and under while supplies last. In an effort to maintain social distancing, this is a drop-in program anytime the library is open. Just stop by the Express Checkout table and staff will ask if your child would like a picture or chapter book. This giveaway is made possible because of our wonderful sponsors and our literacy partnership with Scholastic. Thank you to the Friends of the Robeson County Public Library and the Robeson County Community Foundation, a component fund of the North Carolina Community Foundation.
Knights. Dragons. Fairies. Oh my!
There is still plenty of time to finish your summer reading log and earn your prize! Call your local library to let them know you’ve completed your reading log by Aug. 7. Staff will tell you how to receive your prize. For more information about our virtual summer reading program, visit www.robesoncountylibrary.org. Thank you to the Friends of the Robeson County Public Library for sponsoring this year’s program.
Don’t forget to check out our Facebook page and YouTube channel for children’s programming throughout the week. Staff have been reading fairy tales, crafting, building Legos and experimenting with STEM. We would love to have your children join in the fun.
Remember, our libraries are open for Express Checkout and independent computer appointments. Our digital libraries are accessible 24/7 with your library card. If you have questions about Express Checkout or need to make a computer appointment, call us. Our phone numbers are: Main Library, 910-738-4859; Pembroke, 910-521-1554; Maxton, 910-844-3884; St. Pauls, 910-865-4002; Fairmont, 910-628-9331; Red Springs, 910-843-4205; and Rowland, 910-422-3996.
Thank you for using your local library!
Katie Fountain is the director of the Robeson County Public Library.