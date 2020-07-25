What’s happening

July 25, 2020 Robesonian Features 0

•Aug. 1

Golf tournament: The Robeson County Humane Society will hold its annual Williamson Memorial Golf Tournament at 9 a.m. at Pinecrest Country Club.

•Aug. 8

Supply Drive: Word of Truth Independence Baptist Church will hold a drive-through School Supply Drive at 2 p.m. The church is located at 3293 Pine Log Road in Lumberton.

Food truck: The Lumberton Food Truck Festival is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lumberton downtown plaza.

•Sept. 1

Speaker series: Joy Harjo will speak at Givens Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. as part of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s Distinguished Speakers Series.

•Sept. 12

Felt workshop: The Felt Your Pet workshop is being co-hosted with the Robeson County Humane Society from 9 a.m. to noon at the Robeson County Church and Community Center in Lumberton.

•Oct. 24

Alzheimer’s Walk: The Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Robeson County will look different. Participants are encouraged to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across Robeson County throughout the day.

Ongoing

Community Watch: The East Lumberton Community Watch meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the East Lumberton Community Resource Center, located at 1608 E. Fifth St. For information, call Councilwomen Karen Higley at 910-740-3406. Godwin Heights Community Watch meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Godwin Heights Park.

Taxidermy class: David Monroe, of the N.C. Wildlife Commission, will be offering a free taxidermy and wildlife management class, by appointment, at 601 Main St. in Tar Heel for students in grades seven through 12. For more information, call 910-585-1739.