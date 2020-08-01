What’s happening

August 1, 2020 Robesonian Features 0

•Today

Golf tournament: The Robeson County Humane Society will hold its annual Williamson Memorial Golf Tournament at 9 a.m. at Pinecrest Country Club.

•Aug. 2

Book giveaway: The Robeson County Public Library will begin its Dragontastic Book Giveaway at its Lumberton location. One book bundle per child age 12 and under will be available daily between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. while supplies last.

•Aug. 8

Supply Drive: Word of Truth Independence Baptist Church will hold a drive-through School Supply Drive at 2 p.m. The church is located at 3293 Pine Log Road in Lumberton.

Food truck: The Lumberton Food Truck Festival is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lumberton downtown plaza.

•Sept. 1

Speaker series: Joy Harjo will speak at Givens Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. as part of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s Distinguished Speakers Series.

•Sept. 12

Felt workshop: The Felt Your Pet workshop is being co-hosted with the Robeson County Humane Society from 9 a.m. to noon at the Robeson County Church and Community Center in Lumberton.

•Oct. 24

Alzheimer’s Walk: The Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Robeson County will look different. Participants are encouraged to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across Robeson County throughout the day.

Ongoing

Community Watch: The East Lumberton Community Watch meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the East Lumberton Community Resource Center, located at 1608 E. Fifth St. For information, call Councilwomen Karen Higley at 910-740-3406. Godwin Heights Community Watch meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Godwin Heights Park.

Taxidermy class: David Monroe, of the N.C. Wildlife Commission, will be offering a free taxidermy and wildlife management class, by appointment, at 601 Main St. in Tar Heel for students in grades seven through 12. For more information, call 910-585-1739.