Workshop offers chance to make mini needle felted sculptures of pets

August 8, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0
Staff report
LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Arts Council is giving pet owners a chance to bring their fur babies to their office desk or nightstand.

The Council will be offering a Felt Your Pet workshop 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 12 at the Robeson County Church and Community Center, located at 600 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton.

The workshop is $45. Pre-registration for the workshop is required and can be done at the Council’s website: www.robesoncountyartscouncil.org.

In the class, participants will learn how to make a mini needle felted sculpture of their furry friends.

One of the oldest forms of textile art, felting involves matting, condensing and pressing woolen fibers together. While store-bought sheets of felt fabric are made using hot water, needle felting mimics the same process but is instead carried out using a felting needle. The technique involves moving the felt fibers back and forth using the many sharp barbs on the needle, pulling the fibers in and locking them into place.

Visual artist Nastassja Swift will walk workshop participants through the basic shape, building on details and incorporating wire and fine details needed to bring the pet to life.

Swift has a bachelor’s degree in fine art from Virginia Commonwealth University, with a major in painting and printmaking and a minor in craft and material studies. She is the owner and artist of D for Dolls, an online collection of handmade needle felted figures.

As well as being a doll maker, she works with fiber, audio, performance, and film within her studio practice.

Swift is the recent recipient of a Virginia Commission of the Arts Fellowship in Craft. Her work is on display in a group exhibition at The Colored Girls Museum in Philadelphia and will be exhibited in Quirk Gallery’s Inaugural show in Charlottesville.

Swift currently lives and works in Virginia. Her work can be viewed online at http://www.nastassjaswift.com/home.

For more information on the Felt Your Pet workshop, send an email [email protected]