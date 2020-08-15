Submission period for Robeson County Arts Council’s fall art exhibit is Sept. 13-20

August 15, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The only submission period for the Robeson County Arts Council’s fall art exhibit begins Sept. 13.

The Council is inviting member artists to submit entries for the exhibit that will held virtually from Sept. 30 through Dec. 31. The online submission period closes Sept. 20.

The theme for this year’s exhibit is From the Heart – Celebrating the Complexity of the Human Condition.

Digital images must be professional quality photos, and each artist may submit up to three images. All two-denominational and three-dimensional works will be accepted. Acceptable mediums include basketry, batik, clay and ceramics, drawings, glass, gourds, jewelry, leather crafts, metalwork, mixed-media, painting (oil, acrylics), paper, photography, printmaking, sculpture, watercolor, weaving/fiber art (no apparel), and woodcraft. All styles are accepted.

This will be a “virtual” exhibition, and more information can be obtained by sending an email to Sandi Carter at www.robesoncountyartscouncil.org.