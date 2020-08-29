Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater offers another Spotlight on Local Talent series

Performances by local talents can be viewed online in September

Staff report
The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater will showcase a new group of local talent virtually with the return of the Spotlight on Local Talent concert series. The series begins Sept. 5 with the premier virtual performance at 7 p.m. on the theater’s Facebook page.

LUMBERTON — Virtual performances that shed light on Robeson County’s talent will return in September.

The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater, located in downtown Lumberton, is presenting a series of pre-taped online concerts, while its fall 2020 schedule of live performances is being moved to spring 2021 because of COVID-19 social gathering restrictions.

The Spotlight on Local Talent series features intimate performances by regional artists who have a connection to the theater or have previously appeared on its stage. Resident Artist and Production Manager Kendrix Singletary, who has worked closely with each artist to create a very personal experience for performers and audiences, will be directing the series.

The performances can be viewed on the theater’s Facebook page at “Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater” ‪at 7 p.m. on Sept. 5, 12, 19 and ‪26, and subsequently will be shared on its web site at ‪www.carolinaciviccenter.com. The theater’s previous Spotlight on Local Talent performance series “Quarantine Edition,” which premiered in May, garnered thousands of views and can still be viewed on the theater’s website.

The latest round of talent will kick off with country, gospel and rock from artist Dustin Chapman on Sept. 5 and a contemporary dance collaboration from Riley Nikole Hall and Richard Thomas Bullard on Sept. 12.

Chapman is a young singer/songwriter who describes himself as having “climbed hills and entered valleys,” as he is in the midst of a budding country music career, but also in the middle of an extreme medical battle with a rare esophageal disease called achalasia. Chapman uses his talents to praise God and to uplift others who are fighting their own battles.

A mixture of country, gospel and blues comes together to create Chapman’s signature soulful Southern sound. Chapman released his debut extended play, which charted No. 52 on the iTunes Country Charts, and has garnered several nominations for various music awards. Thus far in 2020, Chapman has won four songwriting awards for his songs “Plus One,” “Baby (featuring Angel Paez)” and his newest single “Slow Dance.” Currently Chapman is working in conjunction with North Hill Records in Nashville to send his single “Slow Dance” to country radio stations throughout the country.

Hall is a graduate of South View High School and is a freshman at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. She is majoring in peace and conflict studies, with a minor in dance. She plans to become a missionary one day.

Hall has been a competition dancer for five years at Linda Kinlaw School of Dance, and is known locally for performing in the Carolina Civic Center’s annual “A Robeson County Christmas Show” and its annual “My Time to Shine” talent competition. The dancer also grew up performing in the “Best Christmas Pageant Ever” at the Cape Fear Regional Theatre in Fayetteville.

Bullard is an upcoming sophomore at Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona, pursuing a degree in dance. He graduated from Purnell Swett High School in Pembroke, and has been on stage since the age of 7. He has performed with the Robeson County School’s Children’s Theatre Arts Program, Studio One programs, Lumberton’s Purple Door Productions and the Carolina Civic Center’s annual Christmas show.

The Spencers is a new gospel duet taking the industry by storm, with David holding the beats and Tiffany holding the harmonies. From beginning their relationship in choir rehearsal at Lumberton Senior High School, they are now happily married with three children: Daveah, David Jr. and Amiyah. Tiffany is a music educator in Scotland County, while David serves as the minister of music at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church.

“Gonna Make It,” the couple’s breakthrough single, has been featured on radio stations around the country, charting as high as No. 22 on the Gospel Internet Radio BDS chart for airplay. The duet’s album “One Touch” has been nominated for eight 2020 Rhythm of Gospel Awards. The couple also is nominated for a Kingdom Impact Award.

Humphrey is a multi-faceted Renaissance woman who has been involved in the arts her entire life. She first caught the acting bug, under the direction of John Doerner, as one of the wicked stepsisters in the Carolina Civic Center’s 2003 production of “Cinderella,” and went on to work with the Public Schools of Robeson County’s Studio One Lab Series and the North Carolina Children’s Theatre. Humphrey went on to receive her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in studio art at Marymount Manhattan College in New York City, but still enjoys frequenting the stage in the local theater scene. She’s currently working as a studio artist in Fayetteville. She was last seen as the witch in the Carolina Civic Center’s production of “Into the Woods,” and is very excited to be taking on the role of the Wicked Witch of the West in the theater’s June 2021 production of “The Wizard of Oz.”