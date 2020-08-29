Film festival about the world of surfing starts Sept. 24

LUMBERTON — Georgeva Gerald Wright, long-standing citizen residing in the Hilly Branch community of Robeson County, celebrates her 95th year around the sun on Sunday.

Many Robesonians, past students and countless others from various walks of life continue to applaud her life and many achievements, all citing her 35-year dedication to teaching and learning, her impact on the improving lives of local citizens, her ability to build/nurture vital community educational partnerships, her lifetime of church support and her unwavering Christian walk.

Wright was born in Lumberton on Aug. 23, 1925, where she attended the “Lil House” primary school, formerly Barnes School, completed her high school education at Hilly Branch High School as salutatorian of the graduating class of 1942 at the age of 16. Wright attended Fayetteville Teachers College receiving her Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education, class of 1948.

In 1948, Wright began her profession as a fourth- and fifth-grade elementary teacher at the historic Rosenwald High School in Fairmont, formerly the John Lewis School. During this time, she met and married Booker Taliaferro Wright in 1951. They were blessed with two beloved daughters, Andrea Wright Banks-Zuniga, a director of Housing, Development and Planning, and Cynthia Wright-Richard, an Engineer and Mathematics educator; along with three grandsons, Wallace Everett Banks Jr., John-Wright St. Clair Zuniga, and Keith Marshem Richard.

In 1958, she relocated to High Point, where she taught fifth grade for 15 years at Leonard Street Elementary School and A.J. Griffin Junior High School. She advanced her credentials, achieving her master’s degree in Elementary Education at A&T State University in 1966.

Family has always been first and foremost in her life; therefore, Wright returned to Robeson County to be a “care giver” for her ailing elderly parents, Carson M. Gerald, a local farmer, and Maggie Thompson Gerald, a former Home Economics teacher from the renowned state-recognized Thompson Institute. During this period, she taught fifth-sixth graders at Fairmont Middle School for 15 years.

Many of her students say they unequivocally use the skills and values as adults today, due in large part to lessons learned in Wright’s classes. Many of her students still reside in Robeson County and are successful members of the community.

She retired in 1982 after serving children and their communities for 35 years.

When asked for some Georgeva Gems of Advice for today’s educators, she replied, “Treat ALL students alike. They can detect inequality and unfairness, and their behavior will reflect it. School leaders and teachers must be four things: Know Your Craft, Be Consistent, Be Firm, Show Love. Students — at all levels of learning — must set clear goals, plan your organized steps to reach your goals, ‘trust the Lord and let God direct your path (Proverbs 3:5-6)’. Stay supportive of and active in your church and community to make them better. Never miss your chance to vote.”

Wright was active in many professional, civic and religious organizations. She was a dedicated Adult Choir musician, missionary chairperson and Sunday School teacher at her home church at Hilly Branch Baptist Church, Back Swamp Road, founded by her relative, Rev. A.H. Alexander. She also established the first Vacation Bible School and co-authored the first written history for Hilly Branch Baptist Church.

Other civic organizations and leadership positions have included the Grand Chapter Order of the Eastern Star; Dawn of Morning Chapter No. 294, as the Worthy Matron; former treasurer for the Lumber River Housing Development, Inc., an affiliation of the Lumber River Baptist Association since 1983; chairperson for the numerous events for the Hilly Branch High School Alumni Association; and a veteran member of the North Carolina Association of Educators.

Wright has always found pleasure and consolation in helping others. Much of her energy has been devoted to bringing peace, guidance and happiness to her family and others. In addition to her hobbies of staying abreast of politics, being an avid reader of literature, she is relied upon for her vast/accurate knowledge about her Thompson-Ashley-Gerald families’ documented genealogical records — some as far back as the mid-1770s — historical legacies, community impact such as her ancestral founding of Thompson Institute and five Robeson County Churches, which still exist today.

She has a plethora of many ancestral stories/lore that she enjoys passing on to today’s generations. She has enjoyed an array of travel experiences and her sponsorship of many trips to sensational places such as Hawaii, California, New Orleans, New York, Grand Canyon, Las Vegas and many other popular U.S. places.

As a world traveler, she has adventured to four countries: Mexico, Canada, France and Italy. She has seen the splendor of the Eiffel Tower of Paris, the Louvre of France, the Vatican City of Rome, and the St. Peter’s Basilica. A cherished memory of her’s is when she prayed in the Sistine Chapel. Her many vacations included famous national and international museums, renown gardens and palaces.

Wright is a shining reflection of a blessed life of enriching opportunities, servant-leadership, and an abiding love for family, children and others.

Tribute: excerpts from many acknowledgments

— Birthday Congratulations to Georgeva Wright. We are thankful for the many contributions she has made. When people hear her name, they smile and say, “What a great lady!” She has always contributed to the community and has always been a blessing to those with whom she comes in contact. We cannot thank God enough for her … and her contributions.

– the Rev. Dr. Joseph M. Dunham, pastor of Hilly Branch Baptist Church

— To Our Beloved Aunt Georgeva,

We, your nephews and nieces, stand here today as living testimonies of your dedication to our growth and development. We each have our “if it weren’t for Aunt Georgeva” stories. Because of your personal sacrifices, our family’s foundation has survived and is well prepared to face the future. We love you more than we could ever say or show. You, Auntie, are our beautiful flower that will live forever in our hearts. Thank you for everything you have done for us. Your loving nephews and nieces in the U.S. and Brazil.

— My dear Cousin Georgeva: Jackie and I join others in celebrating your longevity and good health on your 95th birthday. We will forever be grateful to you for opening your home to us during the 2016 Hurricane Matthew crisis. May God continue to give you His Favor.

– Angus B. Thompson II, retired Robeson County public defender and relative, and Jacquelyn S. Thompson, retired educator/Lumberton Senior High School and former Board Member of the NC School of Math and Science.

— My friend has always been a person who brings joy and happiness in our lives. We met at Hilly Branch High School and our friendship developed — followed us through Fayetteville State Teachers College (class of ’48) and adulthood as we both taught in Robeson County schools. She was known as an excellent and dedicated teacher who truly loved children. Growing up on farms in the country, we found enjoyment visiting friends on Sunday afternoons. On one particular Sunday, she brought along a relative with her named Raphael (“Rayfield”) with whom I shared over 60 years of many more Sundays as his wife. May God continue to shine His abundant blessings on her and her family.

– Melba Tuck Thompson, retired educator, lifelong friend, Durham.

— Ms. Georgeva, I will always be grateful for your support and kindness from my teen years to the present. Somewhere along life’s journey, you took me as your own. If ever needed you, you were there, and happy to listen if I needed to talk. You shared in the many highs and lows of my life and inspired me through life stressors. I feel blessed to have you in my life and your friendship with mom and me has been a heartwarming experience. Happy 95th birthday.

– retired educator/counselor, Robeson County Public Schools

Tributes from former students

— Happy Birthday, Mrs. Wright! A teacher’s imprint on a life can never be fully measured. As I reflect upon being a student in your 6th-grade class, I remember lessons of content, but it’s your example of character that stands out most in my mind. It’s because of teachers like you that former students like me desire to become educators who, with purpose and commitment, devote their lives to the profession. Thank you for your patience, encouragement, and belief that with hard work we could do great things and perform at levels far beyond our own expectations. Blessings for a beautiful birthday and many more to come.

– Dr. Cheryl Dye Love, retired school administrator, DeKalb County Schools, Atlanta.

Many of the following comments, in honor of Wright, were collected by Darlene Wallace, one of her fifth-grade students at Fairmont Middle School.

— Ms. Wright was a caring, but no-nonsense teacher that cared about her students personally.

– Darlene Wallace, former Fairmont Middle School student

— Very Caring! She’s the reason I became a teacher! I loved her!

– Robin McClaurin Allen, teacher, South Carolina

— Exactly! We were the Teacher’s Pets! Ms. Wright was very nice and caring. She made learning easy. She is one of the reasons I wanted to teach! Happy Birthday, Ms. Wright! May God continue to bless and keep you.

– Denita Foy-McEachern, teacher, Fairmont High School

— She was a great educator. Always put the children’s needs first. With her method of teaching, who couldn’t learn? I love you, Ms. Wright, and wish you nothing but blessings for you.

– Jenny Jenkins, fifth-grade student, Fairmont

— Ms. Wright was my 5th-grade teacher at Alfred J. Griffin Junior High school in High Point, NC, 58 years ago. We share the same birth date! Happy Birthday.

– Antainette Bell “Delcine”, High Point

— I had Ms. Wright in the fifth grade in ’82. Glad she is still with us; she was one of my favorite teachers. I saw her in 1994, and she called me by name when I said, “I was in your class. Do you remember me?” She said, “Of course I remember you, Ronnie; you were one of my best students.” Bless her patience. I was far from that, but it was nice of her to say she only remembered the good times.

– Ronnie Lamb, Fairmont

— “Happy Birthday Ms. Wright!”

– Michelle Bethea and Emily Worley, both fifth-grade students, Fairmont.

Lumberton Mayor Bruce Davis also acknowledged the contributions of Wright in a letter.

“Many in this community, including past students and countless others from various walks of life, continue to applaud her life and many achievements,” the letter reads in part. “Her 35 years of dedication to teaching and learning, her impact by improving lives of local citizens, her ability to build and nurture vital community-educational partnership, her lifetime of church support and her Christian walk are models for us all. We wish great joy to Mrs. Wright and her family and friends on this special day.”