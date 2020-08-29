Film festival about the world of surfing starts Sept. 24

    RALEIGH — Come Hear N.C. will present the ninth annual Surfalorus Film Festival, a session of surf-inspired films aimed to “delight and intrigue” surfers and ocean-minded people of all ages.

    This year’s festival starts at 7 p.m. Sept. 24 with a drive-in event at the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island, a unique approach to the necessity during current times. The opening night “A-frames and Tube Drains” program includes OBX wunderkind Logan Marshall’s love letter to the barrier island chain, “Abeyance,” along with four other shorts taken from Costa Rica to Senegal. The cost is $20 per car, and tickets can be purchased there.

    “The North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island is excited to be a co-sponsor and host of this year’s Surfalorus Film Festival,” said Larry Warner, Aquarium director. “We are delighted that our facility’s layout and location provide a unique outdoor event opportunity that not only focuses on ocean recreation and appreciation, but supports local OBX talent as well.”

    The remainder of the schedule runs Sept. 25-27 online for free, though an option to donate to the festival will be featured. The festival’s 15 official selections cover lots of liquid territory, from Sean Santiago’s call to action about his hometown Isabela in Puerto Rico, Lo Que Hay to a fascinating look at niche board hoards in Anthony Gentile’s “Collectors: Vol. 1.” This year’s crop has a pair of entries from the World Surf League, a number of international shorts that illustrate the far reaching nature of the sport, and a sclassic documentary on the rise of surf culture in San Francisco, Mark Gunson’s “Great Highway.”

    The festival will wrap up with a collection of films made by and for women who surf. “Just Go F#%$ing Surfing,” from director Juul Hesselberth, follows four Aussie surfers as they navigate the world of professional surfing, while “Tofino Is A Place” offers a unique glimpse into the world of the core female surfers of British Columbia’s hidden surf enclave. “Sea Salt Wind” is a unique narrative film from Winston-Salem director Zack Fox starring University of North Carolina at Wilmington graduate Arriana Tysinger.

    Throughout the festival, there will be interviews and Q&As with various filmmakers, surfers and surf culture figures, including members of the cast of Netflix’s “Outer Banks.” Participants can get an overview of all of the films included in the lineup at surfalorus.com. Tickets are available at https://www.goelevent.com/Surfalorus/e/Search.

