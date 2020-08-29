The Village schedules Field Day for Sept. 5 at Northeast Park

August 29, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Village, a nonprofit geared toward helping at-risk youth in Lumberton, has scheduled a Field Day for Sept. 5 at Northeast Park to celebrate the end of summer.

The event will begin at 11 a.m. and there will be food and games, such as a water relay race.

Space is limited, so participants must RSVP by sending an email to [email protected]

Volunteers are needed for the event, but they must meet application requirements.

Northeast Park is located at 500 Hornets Road in Lumberton.