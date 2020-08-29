Come celebrate National Library Card Sign-Up Month

August 29, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0
Lauren Piszczor Contributing columnist

The library is your one-stop shop for all thing’s literacy.

If you haven’t utilized our Express Checkout, now is the perfect time. Our staff is eager to pull books for you to enjoy in the comfort of your home while we continue to do our part in combating the spread of COVID-19. Give us a call and tell us the titles or authors you are interested in reading or let the staff curate a list for you. You can check out up to 10 items at a time and place 10 items on hold. Express Checkout is available at all seven locations.

Don’t have a library card? You’re in luck. September is National Library Card Sign-Up Month and we are ready to celebrate. This year’s theme is “Libraries are Wonderful,” with a spotlight on Wonder Woman. Robeson County residents have the opportunity to register for a library card over the phone or by email at [email protected] To register for a library card, you will need your ID with proof of current local address, which will be verified at the time of pick-up. Patrons who have lost or damaged their library card will be able to get a replacement card for free with ID and proof of current local address.

Anyone who registers for a new library card will receive a prize at the time of pick-up and will automatically be entered in a grand prize drawing. If you currently have a temporary digital access card, this is the perfect time to update it to a full access library card and reap the rewards. Prize incentives for registration and the free replacement card will run Sept. 1-30. Prizes are while supplies last.

We have a month full of virtual programs planned for September. Each week will be dedicated to a specific program that highlights the importance of having a library card and gets our wonderful community out in the spotlight. Week one we will learn about the value of owning a library card, which we will hear about from a library staff member and educators in the community. Week two we will be challenging our patrons to a “selfie” contest for the chance to win a sweet treat. Week three will be all about our awesome library kids, and week four we will host storytimes read by community leaders. If you are an educator or a community leader that would be interested in helping the library with virtual programming, please email our outreach specialist, Caroline Lloyd, at [email protected] to learn more details.

We know that National Library Card Sign-Up Month is to encourage our residents to register for library cards, but we want to show our current card holders how much we appreciate them, too. When you request an order through Express Checkout, be sure to look for the Golden Ticket. If you receive one, you can redeem it for a prize. More details will follow about each week of programs so be sure to check our website at www.robesoncountylibrary.org and our social media pages for updates. We hope that you will celebrate National Library Card Sign-Up Month with us, and we look forward to welcoming all our new library patrons.

Lauren Piszczor is an adult services librarian for the Robeson County Public Library.