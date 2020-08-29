NC Wildlife offers important information

RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s Home from the Hunt campaign reminds hunters to follow state and federal laws and practice safe hunting techniques as dove season opens Sept. 5.

The 2020-21 season for mourning and white-winged dove is separated into three segments: Sept. 5 through Oct. 10, Nov. 14 through Nov. 28 and Dec. 12 through Jan. 30. All hunters must follow applicable licensing requirements and hunting regulations.

The daily bag limit is 15 doves, and shooting hours are from 30 minutes before sunrise to sunset for the entire season, including opening day. Hunting of migratory game birds by any method is not allowed on Sundays.

It is a violation of state and federal law to take migratory game birds with the use or aid of salt, grain, fruit or any other bait. Additionally, hunters need to be aware that an area is considered baited for 10 days following the removal of all salt, grain or other feed.

Migratory game birds may be hunted in agricultural areas where grain has been distributed as the result of normal agricultural operations. Information regarding agriculture and planting techniques may be obtained from a local N.C. State Extension Service Center.

The Commission advises dove hunters to follow these safety tips:

— Always adhere to established safe zones of fire.

— Always be sure to have the correct ammunition for your firearm.

— Never shoot at low-flying birds.

— Never place decoys on utility lines.

In other hunting news, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the N.C. Wildlife Federation will offer five free online deer hunting and processing seminars Sept. 14-18.

The “Introduction to Deer Hunting” and the “Practical Deer Processing: From Field to Freezer” seminars are open to everyone, but were created for individuals who have never hunted or are new to hunting and don’t have access to a mentor.

Topics at the deer hunting seminars will include whitetail habits and habitats, scouting techniques, essential equipment, tree stand safety, effective shot placement, tracking techniques and field dressing. The deer processing seminar’s topics will include field dressing, skinning, safe meat handling and basic home processing.

Each seminar will be conducted 7-8 p.m., followed by a 30-minute Q&A session for any seminar-related questions. Pre-registration is required, and participants must register online at ncwildlife.org/sbs. After registering, each participant will receive a confirmation email with login instructions for the online seminars.

The seminar dates are Sept. 14, 16 and 18 for “Introduction to Deer Hunting,” and Sept. 15 and 17 for “Practical Deer Processing.”

A recorded version of the seminars will be available for those who are unable to attend the online presentations, but there will be no Q&A option available. For more information about the seminars, contact Walter “Deet” James by calling 984-202-1387 or sending an email to walter.james@ncwildlife.org.

The Commission and the Federation are conducting these seminars as part of the Federation’s “Farmers and Communities Manage Deer” program, which promotes effective deer management through hunting and the sustainable use of harvested wild game. More information about the program can be found on the Federation’s website.

For information about deer and deer hunting in North Carolina, visit ncwildlife.org/hunting.