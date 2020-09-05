Singer Dustin Chapman next up in Carolina Civic Center’s Spotlight on Local Talent series

LUMBERTON — Singer/songwriter Dustin Chapman will open the second installment of the Carolina Civic Center’s Spotlight on Local Talent virtual concert series Saturday.
The series features intimate performances by regional artists who have a connection to the theater or have previously appeared on its stage. Resident Artist and Production Manager Kendrix Singletary, who has worked closely with each artist to create a very personal experience for performers and audiences, is directing the series.
Each show is pre-taped and can be viewed online each Saturday at 7 p.m. on the theater’s Facebook page, and subsequently will be shared on its website at www.carolinaciviccenter.com.
Chapman describes himself as having “climbed hills and entered valleys,” as he is in the midst of a budding country music career, but also in the middle of an extreme medical battle with a rare esophageal disease called achalasia. Chapman uses his talents to praise God and to uplift others who are fighting their own battles.
“During my trials with sickness, I’d sing,” Chapman said. “When I felt anxious about an upcoming test or procedure, I’d sing. I learned that music had the ability to give me words when I felt as if I had nothing to say, and this is when I decided to pursue a career in music.”
A mixture of country, gospel and blues comes together to create Chapman’s signature soulful Southern sound. Chapman released his debut extended play, which charted No. 52 on the iTunes Country Charts, and has garnered several nominations for various music awards. Thus far in 2020, Chapman has won four songwriting awards for his songs “Plus One,” “Baby” (featuring Angel Paez) and his newest single, “Slow Dance.” Currently Chapman is working in conjunction with North Hill Records in Nashville to send his single “Slow Dance” to country radio stations throughout the country.
The next concert is scheduled to premiere Sept. 12. It will feature a contemporary dance collaboration by Riley Nikole Hall and Richard Thomas Bullard.