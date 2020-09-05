Artists Sunday aims to help reinvigorate virus-depressed market for art

AUSTIN, Texas — Artists Sunday, a new movement to drive art sales and support the livelihoods of millions of U.S. artists and artisans, will premiere Nov. 29.

Artists Sunday aims to piggyback off the well-known holiday shopping-focused days of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, to make the Sunday after Thanksgiving the most profitable day of the year for artists. More than 100 local arts agencies, cities, states, counties and nonprofit organizations, representing thousands of artists across the country, have already joined the nationwide alliance. Additionally, more than 500 artists, artisans, and craftspeople have signed up directly, with more joining daily.

Christopher Sherman, a working artist who founded the effort, said Artists Sunday aims to help boost sales and exposure for artists – many of whom are now struggling amid the COVID-19 crisis — while also benefiting consumers who have had limited opportunities to buy art at festivals, galleries and shows.

“The idea for Artists Sunday was born before the COVID-19 hit, but the challenges created by the pandemic have added new relevance and urgency to what we aim to achieve,” Sherman said. “Many artists made a living by hitting weekend arts festivals, or presenting their work at shows and galleries — all activities that have largely screeched to a halt since March.”

The effort is supported by a national public relations campaign aimed both at significantly growing the number of artists and organizations participating prior to Nov. 29, and at reaching beyond traditional art buyers to attract new customers across the country.

Art, it’s been said, is in the eye of the beholder. In that spirit, Artists Sunday includes a full spectrum of artists, from painting, sculpture and photography to jewelry, pottery and a range of handcrafted items that can be both practical and beautiful.

Artists, artisans and craftspeople can sign up for a free listing in the Artists Sunday directory, which helps consumers find artists by name, type of work and city, state and country. Links to each artist’s Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter accounts are included in the listings.

Participating artists get access to a comprehensive tool kit that offers advice and templates to support marketing, and public relations efforts, and e-commerce tips to improve and accelerate the sales process.

“Artists Sunday is just a great idea,” said Colorado portrait artist Jim Stevens, who signed on as an artist while also registering the local veterans arts council as an Artists Sunday partner. “Most of the artists we work with have had no place to show their work recently. Artists Sunday gives them a nationwide platform to promote their work while getting the public focused on purchasing art to enrich the lives of their family and friends.”

For many of the more than 100 state and local organizations that have signed on as partners, Artists Sunday could not have come at a better time as they work to help local artists navigate the challenges of COVID-19.

For instance, the Howard County Arts Council in Maryland was scrambling after it had to cancel its annual holiday art sale that generated significant revenue for local artists. Now, the nonprofit is pivoting to make Artists Sunday the anchor for a two-week virtual event that will feature and promote the works of one artist each day.

“Artists Sunday is a great platform to help artists while also getting consumers focused on how art can make a unique and wonderful gift,” said Mary Baxter, deputy director of the council. “But while it centers on one day in November, the benefits for artists becoming part of this network are year-round. Artists Sunday is providing so many great resources and tools that help artists navigate the business side of being an artist. It’s something that is desperately needed at a time in which a lot of artists are struggling.”

Noncommercial organizations that support artists are welcome to join the Artists Sunday Partners program for free. Qualifying organizations include local arts districts, state agencies, counties, chambers of commerce, national organizations, associations, municipalities, and non-profit community groups across the country.

For more information, visit https://artistssunday.com/