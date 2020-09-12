What’s happening

September 12, 2020 Robesonian Features 0

•Sept. 19

Talent spotlight: David and Tiffany Spencer’s virtual concert, part the Carolina Civic Center’s Spotlight on Local Talent, will premier at 7 p.m. on the theater’s Facebook page.

•Sept. 26

Talent spotlight: Val Humprhey will perform Broadway hits virtually as part of the Carolina Civic Center’s Spotlight on Local Talent at 7 p.m. The performance can be seen on the theater’s Facebook page.

Avery Day: A bike/car ride in honor of the second Avery Day will begin at St. Pauls High School. Registration is at 9 a.m. and kickstands are up at 11 a.m.

•Oct. 24

Alzheimer’s Walk: The Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Robeson County will look different. Participants are encouraged to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across Robeson County throughout the day.

Ongoing

Community Watch: The East Lumberton Community Watch meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the East Lumberton Community Resource Center, located at 1608 E. Fifth St. For information, call Councilwomen Karen Higley at 910-740-3406. Godwin Heights Community Watch meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Godwin Heights Park.

Taxidermy class: David Monroe, of the N.C. Wildlife Commission, will be offering a free taxidermy and wildlife management class, by appointment, at 601 Main St. in Tar Heel for students in grades seven through 12. For more information, call 910-585-1739.