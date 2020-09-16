Civic Center’s Spotlight next to shine on gospel duet The Spencers

September 16, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Spencers, a gospel duet, will be the next act to grace the Carolina Civic Center’s virtual stage on Saturday as part of the Spotlight on Local Talent concert series.

The Spencers, which consists of married couple David and Tiffany Spencer, is a “new gospel duet taking the industry by storm,” with David holding the beats and Tiffany holding the harmonies.

From beginning their relationship in choir rehearsal at Lumberton Senior High School, they are now happily married with three children: Daveah, David Jr. and Amiyah. Tiffany is a music educator in Scotland County, while David serves as the minister of music at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church.

The duet’s vocals are featured on records with Kim Cash Tate, Bryon Walker, Sheri Jones Moffett, Will Harris Fellowship Chorale, JaShawna Bellamy and many more. James Patrick Stuart featured the couple’s “soultry vocals” on his record “Can You Feel Me,” which he performed on ABC’s General Hospital.

​“Gonna Make It,” the couple’s breakthrough single, has been featured on radio stations around the country, charting as high as No. 22 on the Gospel Internet Radio BDS chart for airplay. The duet’s album, “One Touch,” has been nominated for eight 2020 Rhythm of Gospel Awards. The couple also is nominated for a Kingdom Impact Award.

The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater is presenting the performance in a pre-taped online format, while its fall 2020 schedule of live performances is being moved to spring 2021 because of COVID-19 social gathering restrictions.

The Spencers and past performances can be viewed on the theater’s Facebook page at “Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater” ‪at 7 p.m. Saturday and subsequently will be shared on its web site at ‪www.carolinaciviccenter.com.

The performance will be Val Humphrey who will offer up Broadway hits.