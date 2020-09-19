Being addicted to books, reading is not a bad thing

If you are reading this then my point is probably not lost on you. Some of you share the same problem.

I love to read. I love books, and I can’t get enough of them. But I buy more books than I could possibly read!

Not only have I taken the first step — I’ve admitted that I have a problem — but I’ve learned that I’m not alone… and neither are you. There is actually a name for this obsession, it’s called Tsundoku.

Tsundoku is a Japanese term for the practice of buying more books than you can read. Doku comes from the verb for “reading” and tsun means “to pile up.” For me, there’s a difference. I never considered it a practice; I considered it a problem. I’m just happy to know I’m not alone.

I will spend hours in a book shop, thrift store or garage sale perusing the tables and shelves looking for anything that remotely sparks an interest. And then I walk out with an armful of books.

As I said, I love books, but I think I also love the idea of books. I’ve walked out of our local Book ‘Em NC event with bags full of them, their covers and artwork so attractive and appealing to me. Nonfiction, true crime, poetry, biography — they all take me to a different place, an escape if you will. I love their ability to introduce me to new people, new ideas and places.

My good friend Dennis Watts used to surprise me sometimes by gifting me a new book. He explained that if he was at a garage sale or thrift shop and saw a great title for a few cents he’d pick it up. Then when someone mentioned an interest in a title or subject, he’d give them the book. I always loved that idea, but I’m sure at least one of Dennis’ gift books hasn’t been read yet.

My love for books has sometimes caused family tension. An impromptu shopping visit to Barnes & Noble is a point of contention for my wife and kids. They know that once I’m there, I’m not leaving for hours. That was fine when the kids were younger and could spend time in the play area. Now, my suggestion to stop there is greeted with eye rolls and the obligatory, “Seriously? We’ll be there for everrrrrrr…” from my kids.

On that count, I have a defense. Barnes & Noble has the best marketing tool since movie theaters began enticing people with the aroma of freshly popped corn. Barnes & Noble greets their customers with the smell of freshly brewed Starbucks, comfy reading chairs and the smell of books.

I don’t claim to be a hound or to even have some overly developed sense of smell. The fragrance of newly minted pages and coffee isn’t something left only to me. It’s also become the stuff of scientific study. Even non-coffee drinkers love the smell of coffee. But have you ever wondered why books smell so good? Barnes & Noble say they know why.

According to their website, there are three reasons why we love the smell of books. First of all, it’s a chemical reaction. The paper, ink and binding adhesive degrade in time, leaving organic compounds that smell faintly of vanilla. Wood-based paper contains a chemical call lignin, which is closer related to vanilla. Lignin is also responsible for the yellowing of the paper in books.

Aside from the chemical reaction to the smell, there is a psychological connection as well. According to them, the olfactory bulb, a part of the brain that rests just above the nasal cavity, is part of the limbic system, which is associated with memories and feelings. When we first whiff a fragrance our mind links it to a memory, so the smell of pages may take us back to any number of good times. Finally, the book retailer says we tend to associate books with good memories. There is no scientific proof I’m aware of to support that, but I agree.

Nowadays, however, I read more on my electronic devices, choosing to download books for ease of storage and convenience of reading, whether I am on my sofa or riding a bus. And even without that aromatic temptation of freshly printed pages, I still buy more books than I can read in two months. Maybe it’s because I find great deals, but getting new books is like the metaphorical bag of potato chips — I can’t stop at just one.

An addiction to reading isn’t a bad thing. I got hooked early watching my grandad go through paperbacks in his easy chair, and I passed the habit to my children who also have a passion for the printed page. For us reading is a pleasure, not a chore, and perhaps that is where many are lost. Some tell me reading is boring for them. I only wish I had even more time for it.

As many of you know, I’m an advocate of the Book ‘Em NC program held annually at Robeson Community College. Unfortunately, no event is being held this year because of COVID-19, but the event website says to expect a return on Feb. 27, 2021, so mark your calendars.

In the meantime, I have plenty of reading to keep me busy, and I hope you will be inspired to get a kid hooked. Spend time reading with your children, model reading for them by being a reader yourself. And if that doesn’t work, take them to your local Barnes & Noble and intoxicate them with the smell of printed pages and coffee. They will thank you later.

James Bass is the executive director at the Givens Performing Arts Center at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. He can be reached at [email protected]