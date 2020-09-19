Three-day event to support mobile food vendors set for October

September 19, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0
Staff report

    LUMBERTON — Mobile food vendors will flood downtown Lumberton for a three-day event next month.

    The Fair Food Drive-Through will take place 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 2-4 on Water Street between West Second and West Fifth streets. The event will be cash only.

    More than 90% of mobile food vendors have not worked since mid-March because of operating restrictions implemented in response to COVID-19 health concerns, according to the event announcement. The event will serve as a way to support local and regional vendors.

