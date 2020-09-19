•Today

Talent spotlight: David and Tiffany Spencer’s virtual concert, part the Carolina Civic Center’s Spotlight on Local Talent, will premier at 7 p.m. on the theater’s Facebook page.

•Sept. 26

Talent spotlight: Val Humprhey will perform Broadway hits virtually as part of the Carolina Civic Center’s Spotlight on Local Talent at 7 p.m. The performance can be seen on the theater’s Facebook page.

Avery Day: A bike/car ride in honor of the second Avery Day will begin at St. Pauls High School. Registration is at 9 a.m. and kickstands are up at 11 a.m.

•Oct. 2-4

Food fair: A Fair Food Drive-Through will take place 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Water Street between West Second and West Fifth streets in downtown Lumberton. The event will be cash only.

•Oct. 24

Alzheimer’s Walk: The Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Robeson County will look different. Participants are encouraged to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across Robeson County throughout the day.

•Feb. 27

Book’Em event: Book’Em North Carolina is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Robeson Community College, located at 5160 N. Fayetteville Road in Lumberton.

Ongoing

Community Watch: The East Lumberton Community Watch meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the East Lumberton Community Resource Center, located at 1608 E. Fifth St. For information, call Councilwomen Karen Higley at 910-740-3406. Godwin Heights Community Watch meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Godwin Heights Park.

Taxidermy class: David Monroe, of the N.C. Wildlife Commission, will be offering a free taxidermy and wildlife management class, by appointment, at 601 Main St. in Tar Heel for students in grades seven through 12. For more information, call 910-585-1739.