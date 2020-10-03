Judge Judith Daniels blazes her own legal trail

Related Articles
LUMBERTON — It was the infamous impeachment proceedings of President Richard Nixon in the 1970s that opened Judith Milsap Daniels’ eyes to the impact one can make by being a lawyer.
“The Watergate scandal that led to President Nixon’s resignation happened when I was around 13,” Daniels said. “Through the television coverage of that situation, I became familiar with Congresswoman Barbara Jordan, who was a member of the House Judiciary Committee and also a lawyer.”
Jordan became the first African American elected to the Texas Senate in 1966. Later, she became the first African American elected to the U.S. House of Representatives from Texas.
During the proceedings, the committee was examining whether or not Nixon’s involvement in the cover-up of the Watergate burglary, including possible obstruction of justice, constituted impeachment. Jordan’s 11-minute statement in the committee’s public hearings was broadcast on prime-time television.
Daniels was one of the viewers.
“Watching and listening to her was a major factor in my decision to become a lawyer,” Daniels said.
Daniels, now 66, was born and raised in Parkton, where she attended high school. She went on to earn her undergraduate degree in political science and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Law in the mid-80s.
“The first job of my legal career was serving as an assistant district attorney in the district that included Moore, Richmond, Anson, Union and Stanly counties, while living in Moore County,” Daniels said.
She then went on to serve as a staff attorney for Lumbee River Legal Services and worked in the Cumberland and Robeson County offices. It wasn’t until 1992 that Daniels returned to Robeson County to live and join the local District Attorney’s Office as an assistant district attorney.
After accumulating more than 20 years of experience as an assistant district attorney, Daniels finally made it to the District Court bench in 2008, after previous attempts, by winning the seat occupied by Judge Jeff Moore. She was only the second woman to serve on the bench, following only Judge Adelaide Behan, and was the third African American to ever serve.
For Daniels, what was most difficult about being one of the first females and one of the first African Americans to serve in District 16B was not having blueprint from women before her to go by.
“There was no precedent for females being judges,” Daniels said.
This will not be a problem for women who come after Daniels. She now sits among four other female members: Judges Vanessa Burton, Angelica Chavis McIntyre and Brooke Clark.
“It now appears that gender diversity on our bench will be the norm for the foreseeable future,” Daniels said.
It was in 2018 that Daniels hit one of her next milestones, when State Supreme Court Justice Mark Martin appointed Daniels to be chief District Court judge effective July 6. Daniels replaced Judge J. Stanley Carmical, who assumed his duties as special Superior Court judge on July 9, 2018.
She was the first woman in the District 16B leadership role.
While judge Daniels does not consider it one of her accomplishments, she is pleased with some changes that have occurred during her tenure as chief District Court judge.
She said those changes include “adding a sixth judge; adding a judicial assistant to our support staff; establishing our county’s Juvenile Justice Partnership; initiating first appearances for defendants in pre-trial custody on misdemeanor charges; and developing a timely, workable plan for court operations in light of the limitations caused by the pandemic.”
Daniels said that through the duration of the pandemic, the District Court has never closed, and by structuring courts for separate morning and afternoon sessions, the volume of cases disposed of can “significantly increase.”
“All things considered, I am very proud to be a part of the legal profession and grateful for the opportunity to serve the people of my home county,” Daniels said.
Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.