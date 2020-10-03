What’s Happening

October 3, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0

•Oct. 17

Avery Day: A bike/car ride in honor of the second Avery Day will begin at St. Pauls High School. Registration is at 9 a.m. and kickstands are up at 11 a.m.

•Sept. 21-Oct.22

Art exhibit: The A.D. Gallery on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Pembroke is featuring an exhibit by Gina Adams titled “Its Honor is Hereby Pledged.” For gallery hours, call 910-521-6216.

•Oct. 2-4

Food fair: A Fair Food Drive-Through will take place 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Water Street between West Second and West Fifth streets in downtown Lumberton. The event will be cash only.

•Oct. 24

Alzheimer’s Walk: The Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Robeson County will look different. Participants are encouraged to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across Robeson County throughout the day.

•Feb. 27

Book’Em event: Book’Em North Carolina is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Robeson Community College, located at 5160 N. Fayetteville Road in Lumberton.

Ongoing

Community Watch: The East Lumberton Community Watch meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the East Lumberton Community Resource Center, located at 1608 E. Fifth St. For information, call Councilwomen Karen Higley at 910-740-3406. Godwin Heights Community Watch meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Godwin Heights Park.

Taxidermy class: David Monroe, of the N.C. Wildlife Commission, will be offering a free taxidermy and wildlife management class, by appointment, at 601 Main St. in Tar Heel for students in grades seven through 12. For more information, call 910-585-1739.