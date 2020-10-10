Cellist/singer-songwriter Shana Tucker leads off Carolina Civic Center’s virtual concert series

Staff report
LUMBERTON — The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater, located in downtown Lumberton, is presenting two upcoming virtual concerts that have been pre-taped on its stage while the theater is closed to in-person audiences because of COVID-19 social gathering restrictions.

These performances originally were scheduled as part of its 2020-21 season, and continue the theater’s commitment to programming during the ongoing pandemic and its related audience restrictions for performance centers.

The performances are premiering on the theater’s Facebook page at Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater ‪and subsequently are shared on its website at ‪www.carolinaciviccenter.com. The theater’s previous “Spotlight on Local Talent” Performance Series — eight installments — also can be viewed on its web site.

The first concert will premiere at 7 p.m. Oct. 17 and will feature the Raleigh-based musician and singer-songwriter Shana Tucker and her quartet.

With a deep respect for lyrical storytelling, cellist/singer-songwriter Tucker delivers a unique voice through her self-described genre of ChamberSoul. Her melodies weave strong hints of jazz, classical, soulful folk, acoustic pop and a touch of R&B into a distinctive rhythmic tapestry.

Touted by JazzTimes Magazine as a jazz talent “whose imprint and vitality has already been quite visible,” Tucker’s style and sound has been described as a blend of Dianne Reeves, Joni Mitchell and Tracy Chapman, with an efficient complexity that is reminiscent of Bill Withers. ChamberSoul best describes what the listener should expect when experiencing Tucker’s music.

“I’m intrinsically drawn to ‘real’ instruments, with resonance, tone and depth that can sound without amplification. Whenever and however possible, I always try to set a tone of acoustic intimacy with my colleagues on stage, and also with the audience, so that the music, performers and audience feel close and tangible, no matter the size the venue,” Tucker said.

Tucker has opened for internationally acclaimed artists, including Norah Jones, Lisa Fischer, Sweet Honey in the Rock, Hamiet Bluett, Javon Jackson, the Blind Boys of Alabama and Indigo Girls.

This performance is partially underwritten by a grant from the Robeson County Arts Council and the North Carolina Arts Council.

While the concert is free, a donation link will be available to help support artist fees and production costs. The next concert will feature the all-female bluegrass group Sweet Potato Pie and will premiere Thanksgiving evening, Nov. 26.